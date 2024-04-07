The 2024 Outlaw Run takes off at Heritage Park

Apr. 6—The 2024 Outlaw Run takes off.

The annual run hosted at Heritage Park Softball Complex, offers an unique experience. It's not just your average run, it's a full blown obstacle course.

The runners had to climb over rocks, go though monkey bars, run over dirt mounds, navigate stepping logs, maneuver through and under wires, trek through mud and test their balance by running through seesaws. And that's not even all of it.

Second time attendee, Rook Limle says his favorite part was climbing over the dirt and going through the see-saw. However, he wishes he wore better shoes.

"Whenever we ran through the mud. My shoe came off and I had to run back barefooted to go get it. And I got all over my socks," Limle said.

"We had to climb through the ropes, because my shoe came out there too. My shoe came off, my shoe came off three times."

Overall, Limle said he had a lot of fun and he plans on telling all his friends about it.

"I would recommend it for them to do it next time," he said.

Another runner, Chris Sitek, says this is his second Outlaw Run after about five years. He says the Outlaw Run is really fun and he came back for more.

"It's always a challenge, but we love a good challenge. It feels great," Sitek said.

For Sitek, he enjoyed the climbing obstacles because of his upper body strength.

"My upper body is better than my lower body," said Sitek.

On the other hand, the balancing obstacles were a bit challenging for him.

"I got two bad ankles so the balancing ones always. I got to trust the beams more than myself," said Sitek.

He would also recommend the event to others.

"Family friendly obstacles... [it's] really manageable for beginners to experts. And it's just a great race, great environment and great weather," he said.

As far as his running performance, he left feeling satisfied.

" I didn't feel anything, so it was great. It was a perfect day."