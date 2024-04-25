2024 NFL draft: How to watch, listen and stream

On Thursday night, the 2024 NFL draft kicks off and the biggest sporting event in the world that doesn’t involve an actual competition begins. Here is what you need to know so you don’t miss any of the action.

When:

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes) Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes) Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday at noon (ABC and ESPN simulcast, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes)

Where: Hart Plaza, Detroit

How to watch: The draft will be televised on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. ESPN’s Friday coverage will switch to ESPN2.

How to stream: You can stream the draft on the ABC app, ESPN app, with NFL+, or via NFL.com with cable verification.

