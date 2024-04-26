Advertisement

2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers OT Joe Alt

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

The Chargers bolstered the offensive line with the selection of Joe Alt at No. 5 overall.

Many wanted a wide receiver, but Jim Harbaugh stuck to his guns by adding a physically imposing player who will not only keep Justin Herbert upright but improve the ground game.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of Alt:

 

 

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire