2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers OT Joe Alt

The Chargers bolstered the offensive line with the selection of Joe Alt at No. 5 overall.

Many wanted a wide receiver, but Jim Harbaugh stuck to his guns by adding a physically imposing player who will not only keep Justin Herbert upright but improve the ground game.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of Alt:

Notre Dame pulling the Backside Tackle (Joe Alt) 6-9 321 and absolutely rolling pic.twitter.com/7eIFWW56Bi — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) April 26, 2024

Chargers are drafting OT Joe Alt at No. 5, via @schultz_report Harbaugh era starts with an OL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ijdp7mKokJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 26, 2024

One thing that @BrandonThornNFL talks about when evaluating offensive tackle play is their ability to protect the corner. That is one thing that Joe Alt does consistently at a really high level. Very difficult to beat him to that spot. pic.twitter.com/yIM0tO6hMb — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) April 12, 2024

