2024 NFL draft: USC vs Colorado shaping up to be CFB game of the year for quarterbacks

Going into the 2023 college football season, NFL pundits almost universally had USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the top quarterback and one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL draft.

A challenger approaches.

On Saturday, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his debut and basically sent the college football world into a tailspin with a 510-yard passing performance over TCU. Sanders spent his first two college seasons at Jackson State and didn’t miss a step.

The knee-jerk reaction to all of this will be about where Sanders ranks in terms of draft stock compared to Williams. And guess what? In less than a month, we will get to see these two quarterbacks square off.

USC travels to Colorado on September 30 and we will get to see these two incredible playmakers square off.

Colorado has three games in between for Sanders to continue to build his case to be a top quarterback in the upcoming draft, should he choose to declare.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire