2024 NFL Draft: Top QBs to watch for week 11 of college football

The college football season is winding down, and the quarterbacks eligible for the 2024 NFL draft have been impressing all season.

Going into this season, the talk around this quarterback class rivaled some of the more impressive draft classes in recent history when it comes to depth.

There are two bona fide franchise guys, and a solid second-tier that is full of talented wildcards.

Most of them are in action on Saturday and we will highlight those that have chances for signature performances ahead of them.

However, if you want to see some of the big names, here are the games where you can find them:

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the season, the battle for Tobacco Road between UNC and Duke (7 p.m. CST, ACCN) was supposed to be an integral part of the ACC championship race.

The injury to Riley Leonard and a few head-scratching losses from UNC took that luster away from the game, but this rivalry will be intense.

That means that North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will have a huge target on his chest. Nothing new for the highly-touted quarterback, though.

While the Tar Heels did drop a few questionable games, one thing that has not been in question is Maye and his ability as a signal-caller. And he has the production to match.

Maye is fourth in passing yards and top ten in both EPA and PAA (points contributed by a quarterback), according to ESPN.

Maye has firmly put himself in the top five of next year’s draft and is vying for the number-one spot.

Drake Maye in the first half vs. Campbell pic.twitter.com/YOOM5Wc4kM — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 4, 2023

Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr’s draft projection is one of the more tantalizing topics of the draft community right now.

Penix can go as high as the early to middle of the first round or drop to the end of day two or day three, depending on who you talk to.

It’s all about how much you like his traits, which there are plenty of. He’s a good size for the position at 6’3″, 216 pounds. He’s got a cannon of an arm and is not afraid to push it downfield. Not to mention that he’s leading one of the top offenses in the nation.

#18 Utah comes in as the top defense in the Pac-12 for points allowed, yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

If Penix wants to make a definitive statement that he belongs in the first-round conversation, this matchup against the Utes (2:30 p.m. CST, Fox) is the perfect time to do it.

MICHAEL PENIX JR, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE⁉️ A Heisman-worthy play from the Huskies QB 🔥 📍@NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/BTncZaLfuq — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A player who has done himself a lot of favors this year, as far as draft positioning is LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Over the past few weeks, the quarterbacks in college football have been up and down with their performances. The only one that has been playing at a high level week after week is Daniels.

He’s shown amazing touch on his downfield throws, while also beating defenses with both his arm and his legs. Daniels has firmly put himself into a lot of awards finalist lists.

He has been getting some fanfare and looks as a potential day-two prospect, but a loss to Alabama last week, making it three on the season, puts LSU firmly out of any meaningful post-season talks.

But, every snap for Daniels matters, and against an always-scrappy Florida defense (6:30 p.m. CST, SECN), he has a chance for yet another signature performance. There is a question about Daniels’ status for the game, as he entered concussion protocol during the game against Alabama. He is trending to play, but worth keeping an eye on his status.

Bruh Jayden Daniels is in THE ZONE! This throw was a DIME! 🎯!!! pic.twitter.com/kNJBIesdvN — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) November 5, 2023

USC QB Caleb Williams

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been receiving a lot of negativity amid USC’s struggles to finish football games. However, that shouldn’t take away the fact that Williams himself is a star.

The image of him getting emotional after USC lost it’s third game of the season, and third game in four weeks, is still making its rounds in social media. With it, causing a lot of controversy in the social media sphere.

However, that shouldn’t take away from his play on the field, which has still been spectacular, despite the losses.

Williams is still near the top of every efficiency metric when it comes to quarterback play. He’s sixth in QBR, fourth in total EPA, third in Passing EPA and fifth in total quarterback rating, according to ESPN.

Now, he has a chance to duel against yet another top quarterback in the country as USC faces #6 Oregon (9:30 p.m. CST, Fox) and their quarterback…

Oregon QB Bo Nix

USA Today Sports

Bo Nix has become another intriguing prospect in a class that is full of them at the quarterback position.

His age will always be a factor, as he is going to turn 24 before he first takes a snap in the NFL. So, the development factor will be a question going into the pre-draft process.

But Nix has made the most of his final year in college, leading Oregon to the second-best offense in terms of yards and best offense in terms of points.

Nix has shown a great command of the offense and has shown his ability to stretch the field vertically and horizontally with his arm.

As he goes against Williams and USC (9:30 p.m. CST, Fox), it is a perfect opportunity to showcase that he should be QB3 in the upcoming draft.

Bo Nix is a name to watch for the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/CeEmqNUvNo — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) November 1, 2023

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

USA Today Sports

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is also fighting for the distinction of QB3 in April, and I believe that he’s winning.

McCarthy has made it look very easy to lead this Michigan offense to being the second-most efficient offense, according to ESPN.

Michigan has had it look easy so far, with their closest margin of victory being a 31-7 drubbing of Rutgers back in late September.

Needless to say, this matchup against #10 Penn State (11 a.m. CST, Fox) will be their toughest challenge of the season.

McCarthy has a chance to make a definitive statement that these dominant performances are because he is a dominant player, not because of a lack of competition.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is currently my QB3 in the 2024 class. Big-time arm. Really good athlete who throws well on the run. Can throw with anticipation into tight windows. Potential Top 10 pick with the skills needed to make it at the next level. pic.twitter.com/TGoqIH82qa — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) November 9, 2023

