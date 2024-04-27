2024 NFL draft: Steelers select WR Roman Wilson in third round

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to use the 2024 NFL draft to load up on the offensive side of the football. After using the first two picks on projected starting offensive linemen, Pittsburgh turned around and got themselves a starting wide receiver in former Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson with the No. 84 pick overall.

Wilson averaged 16.4 yards per catch in 2023 on a Michigan team that was very run-heavy. He was the favorite target of J.J. McCarthy and it was because he knows how to get open and he never drops the football.

On the Steelers Wilson is an easy pick to plug in as the starting slot wide receiver but we think he has the potential to start on the outside and help pull deep coverage away from George Pickens with that 4.39-second 40 speed.

