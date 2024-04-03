2024 NFL Draft: Steelers land 2 starters in new ESPN mock

With less than a month to the 2024 NFL draft, the needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming into clear view. Pittsburgh still needs a starting center, starting wide receiver and starting slot cornerback. That’s a tall order for a single draft but after 2023, we have confidence in General Manager Omar Khan that if anyone can do it, the Khan Artist can.

ESPN’s Field Yates has a new two-round mock draft out and he really took advantage of the depth in this draft to help the Steelers net a pair of starters with their two choices.

In the first round, Yates went with Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton. Here’s what he had to say about the pick:

Although wide receiver was a thought here after the Steelers tradedDiontae Johnson, Pittsburgh’s history of finding talented wideouts beyond the first round and the position’s depth in this class made me go another direction. Barton is among the most versatile linemen available, having played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke after playing center as a true freshman. I view him as an interior player in the NFL and a center for the Steelers, as he is arguably the most impressive run-blocker in the class. His versatility, core power and handwork all stood out to me when watching tape.

Moving to the second round, the Steelers selected speedy Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. Yates offered up this commentary about the pick:

The Steelers will likely target a wide receiver early in the draft, and Wilson has excellent route running skills, extremely reliable hands and elite speed (4.39 in the 40). Be it Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center, pairing Wilson — who had 12 touchdowns in 2023 — with George Pickens would help this offense.

This mock might be the definition of best-case scenario for the Steelers. Many fans will clamor that Barton isn’t a true center and they don’t want another Kendrick Green situation but Barton is an elite athlete and true five-tool lineman. And Wilson is one of the most polished receivers in the draft and a much better option than any of the free agents the Steelers have already signed.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire