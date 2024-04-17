2024 NFL draft: Steelers host LB Junior Colson for pre-draft visit

According to multiple reports the Pittsburgh Steelers had three 2024 NFL draft prospects in for pre-draft visits on Wednesday. One of those visitors was former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson.

In an offseason filled with splash plays for the Steelers one that has gotten a little lost in the shuffle is the addition of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen gives the Steelers a top-tier inside linebacker they haven’t had in some time. So why bring in Colson for a pre-draft visit?

Because Colson is a perfect young player to come in and pair up with Queen and learn from him. Colson is a big inside linebacker, very physical and plays with a high motor. He’s also a leader and won the Lott IMPACT Award (Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, Tenacity).

Pittsburgh currently has veterans Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb under contract. There are concerns that Holcomb won’t be fully recovered from the significant knee injury he suffered in Week Nine of last season. Adding a young, athletic inside linebacker makes perfect sense and Colson passing the eyeball test for a Steelers linebacker.

