2024 NFL draft Round 1 draft order

We have officially reached Draft Day, a huge day for every NFL franchise and for many fans. Today, Thursday, April 25, the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will take place in Detroit.

The draft will span three days but the first round is Thursday night starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time).

There will be 32 players selected, beginning with the Chicago Bears. The Arizona Cardinals have two selections (as do the Bears and Minnesota Vikings), picking fourth overall and 27th.

Of course, things could always change with trades, but below is the full Round 1 draft order.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire