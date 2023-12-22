Advertisement

2024 NFL draft - How a loaded WR class could help teams immediately | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by Connor Rogers of NBC Sports to breakdown the top two wideouts in the 2024 NFL draft - Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers - and how the depth of this year’s receiving corps will provide teams with potential starting material well into the second day of picks. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.