2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 QB should be on Colts’ radar

In the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the quarterback position should, at the very least, be on Chris Ballard’s and the Colts’ radars.

Of course, with Anthony Richardson, the Colts have their starter for the foreseeable future. However, what they could use is a developmental prospect who could potentially become the backup option in 2025.

For this season, the Colts are all set when it comes to that backup quarterback role having signed Joe Flacco earlier this offseason. But at nearly 40 years old, Flacco is likely just a one-year placeholder at the position.

Also on the roster at quarterback right now is Sam Ehlinger, who has 101 career pass attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt with three touchdowns to three interceptions.

Ehlinger has been with the Colts since 2021 as a sixth-round draft pick and is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Given that they’ve signed Gardner Minshew and Flacco in the last two offseasons, they likely don’t view him as a backup option.

Obviously, there is no guarantee that any incoming draft pick could become a reliable secondary option behind Richardson, but with how important the backup quarterback role can be, the Colts – and every other NFL team – should be constantly looking to create competition for that job as they search for potential upgrades.

Last season alone, there were 50 quarterbacks who took at least one snap. In part, that is due to some teams trying to find a spark because the starter wasn’t getting the job done, but the number is that large because of injuries as well.

By no means should the Colts be spending an early round pick on the position, nor should they draft a quarterback just for the sake of doing so. But on Day 3 if the right player is available, then that’s a pick that should be made.

Any rookie joining the 2024 Colts would be stepping into an ideal situation where they are able to compete right away with Ehlinger for that third role, along with having the opportunity to develop behind Richardson and a Super Bowl winner in Flacco.

From the Colts’ perspective, the hope would be that this player could then step into the No. 2 role in 2025.

Below is a look at the quarterbacks who are outside of PFF’s top 100 prospects on their big board:

137. Jordan Travis, Florida State

155. Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

164. Joe Milton, Tennessee

241. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

245. Carter Bradley, South Alabama

276. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

284. Kedon Slovis, BYU

293. Devin Leary, Kentucky

On Day 3 of the draft, the Colts have four selections–one in each round. Their most pressing positional needs are at receiver, cornerback, safety, and edge rusher. Other needs include tight end, running back (depending on how they feel about their depth), and the interior offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire