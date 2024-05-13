2024 NFL draft: Bills earn ‘B’ grade from CBS Sports

The Buffalo Bills did not earn the highest of grades from CBS Sports for their haul at the 2024 NFL draft. Much of that comes from their top selection, Keon Coleman.

Overall, Buffalo was handed a final mark of “B” following their 10 selections made at this year’s draft. In total, 19 other teams earned a higher grade than the Bills in the outlet’s marks.

While locally Coleman has received rave reviews, it’s not a similar feeling here.

The second-round selection of safe Cole Bishop received praise. However, Coleman, Buffalo’s earlier Round 2 pick at No. 33 overall, was questioned.

Here’s the full CBS Sports breakdown:

Coleman didn’t do it for me on film. For his size and athletic profile — and he’s not stiff, just doesn’t routinely get open — I expected him to be more dominant in traffic tracking the ball deep. Buffalo then countered with a stellar selection — Bishop in Round 2. He’s going to be a star with Sean McDermott. Carter is high-floor rusher, and the Bills had a sneaky need at defensive tackle because Ed Oliver was previously the only upfield interior rusher on the roster. I would’ve gone in many other directions instead of Davis. After that, Van-Pran Granger can be a high-caliber starter in time, and Ulofoshio is a smooth operator, another with a high floor. Solomon is the exact type of smaller, bendier outside rusher this roster has desperately needed, and Hardy is uber-talented at cornerback. My disagreement with the first selection sinks this grade a bit, and I’m surprised they didn’t double-dip at receiver.

