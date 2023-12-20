Advertisement

2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams lead Connor Rogers' updated rankings

NBC Sports
·3 min read

With the College Football Playoff right around the corner, we are nearing prime draft season. Prospects will have a chance to improve their stock, whether it's in the Playoff, at one of the All Star Games (Senior Bowl, Shrine, etc.) or through testing at the NFL Combine.

I released my initial Big Board back in September of the top 50 prospects that jumped out on tape for me and this is an updated and expanded version with a new WR (Malik Nabers) and QB (Drake Maye) in the top five.

RELATED: Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: McCarthy makes debut

2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Rank

Player

Pos

School

1

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

Ohio State

2

Olu Fashanu

OT

Penn State

3

Caleb Williams

QB

USC

4

Malik Nabers

WR

LSU

5

Drake Maye

QB

North Carolina

6

Joe Alt

OT

Notre Dame

7

Brock Bowers

TE

Georgia

8

Laiatu Latu

EDGE

UCLA

9

Jer'Zhan Newton

DL

Illinois

10

Jared Verse

EDGE

Florida State

11

Dallas Turner

EDGE

Alabama

12

Nate Wiggins

CB

Clemson

13

Cooper DeJean

CB

Iowa

14

Taliese Fuaga

OT

Oregon State

15

Rome Odunze

WR

Washington

16

Troy Fautanu

OL

Washington

17

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

LSU

18

JC Latham

OT

Alabama

19

Troy Franklin

WR

Oregon

20

Michael Penix

QB

Washington

21

Chop Robinson

EDGE

Penn State

22

Amarius Mims

OT

Georgia

23

Terrion Arnold

CB

Alabama

24

Jayden Daniels

QB

LSU

25

Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB

Alabama

26

Jordan Morgan

OL

Arizona

27

Devontez Walker

WR

North Carolina

28

Emeka Egbuka

WR

Ohio State

29

T.J. Tampa

CB

Iowa State

30

Tyler Nubin

SAF

Minnesota

31

Jonah Elliss

EDGE

Utah

32

Zach Frazier

OC

West Virginia

33

Denzel Burke

CB

Ohio State

34

Graham Barton

OL

Duke

35

Keon Coleman

WR

Florida State

36

Tyler Guyton

OT

Oklahoma

37

Ja'Lynn Polk

WR

Washington

38

Bralen Trice

EDGE

Washington

39

J.J. McCarthy

QB

Michigan

40

Quinyon Mitchell

CB

Toledo

41

Xavier Legette

WR

South Carolina

42

J.T. Tuimoloau

EDGE

Ohio State

43

Patrick Paul

OT

Houston

44

Adonai Mitchell

WR

Texas

45

Kamari Lassiter

CB

Georgia

46

Shedeur Sanders

QB

Colorado

47

Chris Braswell

EDGE

Alabama

48

Ladd McConkey

WR

Georgia

49

T'Vondre Sweat

DL

Texas

50

Jack Sawyer

EDGE

Ohio State

51

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

CB

Missouri

52

Kris Jenkins

DL

Michigan

53

Brandon Dorlus

DL

Oregon

54

Kalen King

CB

Penn State

55

Edgerrin Cooper

LB

Texas A&M

56

Leonard Taylor

DL

Miami

57

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE

Texas

58

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

LB

Clemson

59

Luke Lachey

TE

Iowa

60

Cooper Beebe

IOL

Kansas State

61

Xavier Worthy

WR

Texas

62

Adisa Isaac

EDGE

Penn State

63

Trey Benson

RB

Florida State

64

Tyleik Williams

DL

Ohio State

65

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

Ohio State

66

Bo Nix

QB

Oregon

67

Kingsley Suamataia

OT

BYU

68

Payton Wilson

LB

N.C. State

69

Kamren Kinchens

SAF

Miami

70

Jonathon Brooks

RB

Texas

71

Rod Moore

SAF

Michigan

72

Braelon Allen

RB

Wisconsin

73

Sedrick Van Pran

IOL

Georgia

74

Calen Bullock

SAF

USC

75

Christian Mahogany

IOL

Boston College

Don't miss our College Football Betting Q&A this Friday at 11 a.m. ET on YouTube as analysts Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton break down the Bowl Games for this weekend.