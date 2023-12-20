2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams lead Connor Rogers' updated rankings
With the College Football Playoff right around the corner, we are nearing prime draft season. Prospects will have a chance to improve their stock, whether it's in the Playoff, at one of the All Star Games (Senior Bowl, Shrine, etc.) or through testing at the NFL Combine.
I released my initial Big Board back in September of the top 50 prospects that jumped out on tape for me and this is an updated and expanded version with a new WR (Malik Nabers) and QB (Drake Maye) in the top five.
RELATED: Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: McCarthy makes debut
2024 NFL Draft Big Board
Rank
Player
Pos
School
1
WR
2
OT
3
QB
USC
4
Malik Nabers
WR
5
Drake Maye
QB
6
OT
Notre Dame
7
TE
Georgia
8
EDGE
9
Jer'Zhan Newton
DL
10
EDGE
11
EDGE
12
CB
Clemson
13
CB
14
OT
Oregon State
15
WR
16
OL
Washington
17
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
LSU
18
OT
Alabama
19
WR
Oregon
20
QB
Washington
21
EDGE
Penn State
22
OT
Georgia
23
CB
Alabama
24
QB
LSU
25
CB
Alabama
26
Jordan Morgan
OL
27
WR
North Carolina
28
WR
Ohio State
29
CB
Iowa State
30
SAF
31
EDGE
Utah
32
OC
33
CB
Ohio State
34
OL
35
WR
Florida State
36
OT
37
Ja'Lynn Polk
WR
Washington
38
EDGE
Washington
39
QB
40
CB
Toledo
41
WR
42
EDGE
Ohio State
43
OT
44
WR
45
CB
Georgia
46
QB
47
EDGE
Alabama
48
WR
Georgia
49
DL
Texas
50
EDGE
Ohio State
51
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
CB
52
DL
Michigan
53
DL
Oregon
54
CB
Penn State
55
LB
Texas A&M
56
Leonard Taylor
DL
Miami
57
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE
Texas
58
LB
Clemson
59
TE
Iowa
60
IOL
Kansas State
61
WR
Texas
62
EDGE
Penn State
63
RB
Florida State
64
DL
Ohio State
65
RB
Ohio State
66
QB
Oregon
67
OT
68
LB
69
SAF
Miami
70
RB
Texas
71
SAF
Michigan
72
RB
73
IOL
Georgia
74
SAF
USC
75
IOL
Don't miss our College Football Betting Q&A this Friday at 11 a.m. ET on YouTube as analysts Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton break down the Bowl Games for this weekend.