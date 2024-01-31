2024 NBA Draft expands to two-day format: second round will be held day after first round

The NBA Draft is expanding − from one night to two.

Now, the first round will be held on one night, and the second round will be held the next day, the league announced Wednesday. The 2024 NBA Draft first round will be held on Wednesday, June 26, with the second round taking place on Thursday, June 27. Both rounds will begin at 8 p.m. ET on those days.

In addition to having its own night, the second round will also be moving to another location. The first round will remain at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, in Brooklyn, New York, but the second round will be held at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. ESPN will also retain the rights to air the draft, with the first round airing on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App. The second round will air on ESPN and the ESPN App.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses for photos with the 2023 NBA draft class before the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena.

Moving the second round to a second night will give teams more time to make selections and possible trades, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said. The second round will also expand the amount of time teams have to make selections from two minutes to four minutes.

"Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round," Dumars said in a statement. "Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees."

Last year’s draft, which was highlighted by Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, lasted nearly five hours, ending around 12:45 a.m. ET.

