2024 Milwaukee Big Boat Day at Community Sailing Center

MILWAUKEE - It was Big Boat Day at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center on Friday, May 10.

More than 30 large sailboats were placed in the water with the assistance of a 60-ton crane along the docks at the sailing center.

A news release says boat owners have been preparing their watercraft for months, sanding, painting and waxing their hulls in anticipation of launch day.

Private boat owners, volunteers and MCSC staff assisted one another to safely speed the process along in this annual rite of spring.

2024 Big Boat Day at Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

The Sailing Center opened for sailing on Saturday, April 27 for its members. However, strong winds and storms forced them to postpone their first sail on Lake Michigan for several days.