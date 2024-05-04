2024 Kentucky Derby odds: Live betting odds, post time and updates for Churchill Downs race

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Horses return to the winner's circle after racing in the Eight Belles ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The historic 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown is hours from being underway, and a new horse will be draped in the Garland of Roses as the champion.

As the competition draws near and becomes more intense, the stakes are getting higher and the odds are showing a clear picture of who the spectators believe has the best chance of winning. Fierceness has emerged as the early front runner at 5-2 odds to claim the Garland of Roses. Sierra Leone (3-1 odds) and Catching Freedom (8-1) are also formidable adversaries, standing as strong contenders to seize victory at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

But the Kentucky Derby is a race that anyone on the dirt track can win. This was proven true in last year's race, where Mage, a horse that hadn't even raced as a 2-year-old and had just one victory in three career starts, defied the 15-1 odds and claimed the title. The unpredictability of the race is what makes the Kentucky Derby a must-see event.

Here are the live odds leading up to the moment the 2024 Kentucky Derby begins.

Odds via FanDuel:

Post 1: Dornoch | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 2: Sierra Leone | Odds: 3-1 (+300)

Post 3: Mystik Dan | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 4: Catching Freedom | Odds: 8-1 (+800)

Post 5: Catalytic | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 6: Just Steel | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 7: Honor Marie | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 8: Just a Touch | Odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 9: Encino | SCRATCHED

Post 10: T O Password | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 11: Forever Young | Odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 12: Track Phantom | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 13: West Saratoga | Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 14: Endlessly | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 15: Domestic Product | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 16: Grand Mo the First | Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 17: Fierceness | Odds: 5-2 (+250)

Post 18: Stronghold | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 19: Resilience | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 20: Society Man | Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 21: Epic Ride | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

