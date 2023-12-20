2024 Early Signing Period Tracker: An updated list of players who have signed with the Cornhuskers

The early signing period is upon us, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers class of 2024 is coming together. The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the top prep players in the country.

Raiola is Nebraska’s first five-star recruit since running back Marlon Lucky in 2006 and is the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era. The Huskers continue to show success recruiting in-state under Matt Rhule as well.

The Huskers have signed eight players from the state of Nebraska for the second season in a row. This year’s group is led by four-star tight end Carter Nelson out of Ainsworth.

Nebraska’s class is currently ranked in the top 25 according to the three major recruiting services. You can find a list of each signee below.

Dylan Raiola - Quarterback (Five-Star)

Carter Nelson - Tight End (4-Star)

Grant Brix - Offensive Lineman (4-Star)

Incoming Nebraska OL Grant Brix settled in on signing day from Logan, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/7Fbqqnm4XQ — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) December 20, 2023

Roger Gradney - Safety (4-Star)

GBR‼️❤️ #24 — roger gradney (@rogergradney15) December 20, 2023

Mario Buford - Cornerback (4-Star)

Dae'vonn Hall - Wide Receiver (4-Star)

Dae'vonn Hall is officially "N" 🌽🏈 "I feel like this class is really going to push us to where we need to go."@DaevonnHall | #Huskers | #24Ours pic.twitter.com/bORQfTc1xk — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 20, 2023

Jacory Barney - Wide Receiver (3-Star)

3⭐️ WR Jacory Barney Jr. officially SIGNS to the #Huskers! pic.twitter.com/uJ5nI7XeOQ — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) December 20, 2023

Isaiah McMorris - Wide Receiver (3-Star)

Isaiah McMorris is officially "N" 🌽🏈 "I feel like this class is really going to set the foundation for years to come. I feel like we're going to start winning real soon."@IsaiahMcMorris3 | #Huskers | #24Ours pic.twitter.com/K46S6JStYw — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 20, 2023

Caleb Benning - Safety (3-Star)

Nebraska legacy and Westside DB Caleb Benning signs NLI to officially become a Husker https://t.co/7gmMbnvULq via @on3sports — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 20, 2023

Vincent Shavers - Linebacker (3-Star)

🚨BREAKING🚨 2024 LB Vincent Shavers has committed to Nebraska🌽 Read: https://t.co/ciOns3bJr3 pic.twitter.com/CiBhE1wAZB — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 20, 2023

Willis McGahee IV - Linebacker (3-Star)

Keelan Smith - Tight End (3-Star)

Gibson Pyle - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Daniel Kaelin - Quarterback (3-Star)

Daniel Kaelin is officially "N" 🌽🏈 "I think we're going to be able to do a lot of special things up in Lincoln."@DanielKaelin5 | #Huskers | #24Ours pic.twitter.com/x8QXfo3mKV — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 20, 2023

Ian Flynt - Tight End (3-Star)

One thing we don't notice about Dylan Raiola: he's got some size. Here he is with TE signee Ian Flynt (6-5, 237) and Dylan doesn't look small at all. pic.twitter.com/hslz3pB0cv — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 20, 2023

Ashton Murphy - Defensive Line (3-Star)

Ashton Murphy is officially "N" 🌽🏈 "I love Coach Rhule. I love what he has to do and I believe in him." @AshtonMurphy24 | #Huskers | #24Ours pic.twitter.com/HmHkDnp8iR — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 20, 2023

Larry Tarver - Cornerbck (3-Star)

LARRY TARVER JR. HAS COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA. 🌽❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/40BDSdZ4gB — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) December 20, 2023

Quinn Clark - Wide Receiver (3-Star)

Braylen Prude - Safety (3-Star)

✍️ SIGNED: Braylen Prude (@BraylenPrude7) One of the hidden gems unearthed by Matt Rhule and Co. is officially N. The #Huskers found the Texas athlete at a summer camp, offered right away and now he brings his blazing speed to Lincoln. 🔗 https://t.co/643ynve9g2 pic.twitter.com/YMVs9VON8u — Inside Nebraska (@NebraskaRivals) December 20, 2023

Eric Ingwerson - Tight End (3-Star)

Eric Ingwerson is officially "N" 🌽🏈 "I'm just so happy to be a Husker. I'm ready to get to work."@Ericingwerson85 | #Huskers | #24Ours pic.twitter.com/590jsiNrZM — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 20, 2023

Landen Davidson - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Rex Guthrie - Safety (3-Star)

Donovan Jones - Safety (3-Star)

Donovan Jones is officially "N" 🌽🏈 "Not a lot of big schools took the chance on me, so I'm blessed that [Nebraska] did and just gotta keep proving people wrong."@D1onovan4 | #Huskers | #24Ours pic.twitter.com/4gUcb8wMMv — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 20, 2023

Jake Peters - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Preston Taumua - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

WELCOME HOME PRESTON ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ IOL Preston Taumua commits to Nebraska‼️ #1 player in Hawaii for the class of 2024‼️ pic.twitter.com/jxZ63nXley — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) July 17, 2023

Izaac Dickey - Fullback

Kamdyn Koch - Punter

