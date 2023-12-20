Advertisement

2024 Early Signing Period Tracker: An updated list of players who have signed with the Cornhuskers

Evan Bredeson
The early signing period is upon us, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers class of 2024 is coming together. The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the top prep players in the country.

Raiola is Nebraska’s first five-star recruit since running back Marlon Lucky in 2006 and is the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era. The Huskers continue to show success recruiting in-state under Matt Rhule as well.

The Huskers have signed eight players from the state of Nebraska for the second season in a row. This year’s group is led by four-star tight end Carter Nelson out of Ainsworth.

Nebraska’s class is currently ranked in the top 25 according to the three major recruiting services. You can find a list of each signee below.

Dylan Raiola - Quarterback (Five-Star)

 

Carter Nelson - Tight End (4-Star)

Grant Brix - Offensive Lineman (4-Star)

Roger Gradney - Safety (4-Star)

Mario Buford - Cornerback (4-Star)

Dae'vonn Hall - Wide Receiver (4-Star)

Jacory Barney - Wide Receiver (3-Star)

Isaiah McMorris - Wide Receiver (3-Star)

Caleb Benning - Safety (3-Star)

Vincent Shavers - Linebacker (3-Star)

Willis McGahee IV - Linebacker (3-Star)

Keelan Smith - Tight End (3-Star)

Gibson Pyle - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Daniel Kaelin - Quarterback (3-Star)

Ian Flynt - Tight End (3-Star)

Ashton Murphy - Defensive Line (3-Star)

Larry Tarver - Cornerbck (3-Star)

Quinn Clark - Wide Receiver (3-Star)

Braylen Prude - Safety (3-Star)

Eric Ingwerson - Tight End (3-Star)

Landen Davidson - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Rex Guthrie - Safety (3-Star)

Donovan Jones - Safety (3-Star)

Jake Peters - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Preston Taumua - Offensive Lineman (3-Star)

Izaac Dickey - Fullback

Kamdyn Koch - Punter

