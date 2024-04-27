2024 Draft Grades: Saints pick WR Bub Means with No. 170 overall selection

The New Orleans Saints go with a wide receiver as they select Bub Means out of Pittsburgh with the No. 170 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Means, 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, is a trait guy that they hope will develop into something in their offense. He has a great size and speed combo with a 4.43 40-yard dash, but has never been that productive in his career.

The Georgia native started his college football career in North. Louisiana at LA Tech, but transferred to Pittsburgh for his final two seasons. He really didn’t burst onto the scene until this past season with 41 catches for 721 yard and six touchdowns.

The fit is odd, as he really does the same things that Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed do on offense. With his build, it wouldn’t be surprising if Klint Kubiak plans to mold him into the Deebo Samuel role in his offense.

It’s a project pick for sure, so don’t expect him to immediately come into the room and start over someone like A.T. Perry.

Grade: C

