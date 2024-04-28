2024 Draft Grades: Saints pick DT Khristian Boyd with No. 199 overall selection

The New Orleans Saints got one of ‘their guys’ from this draft process in Northern Iowa’s Khristian Boyd with the No. 199 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Trevor Penning’s former teammate is known for his strength. Boyd put up an insane 38 reps of 225 on the bench. He uses that strength to his advantage as a run stuffer, but that’s really all he’ll be expected to do at the next level.

Much like Penning, he plays with a high motor and is very aggressive off of the snap. He should have a rotational role as a rookie, much like the Saints usually get out of their undrafted free agents. It’s clear that they liked him, though, and didn’t want to risk losing out on him.

Grade: B+

