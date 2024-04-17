2024 Colorado State football spring game: What to know about it, surrounding events

This weekend offers a chance to get your last taste of live football until the college football season begins in the fall.

Spring practices are concluding for the Colorado State football team, culminating Saturday, April 20, with the green and gold spring game.

Here's what to know about the game and surrounding activities:

CSU football spring game information

Game time: The spring game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Admission: It is free to attend the game at Canvas Stadium on CSU's campus. Canvas Stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect.

Parking: Lot Nos. 195, 425, 210 and 570 will be open for parking.

Saturday's weather in Fort Collins: The current forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 48 degrees with a 50% chance of morning snow.

Other events

The spring game isn't the only event of the weekend.

Grit Run: The Grit Run to benefit cystic fibrosis research begins at 9:30 a.m. The 5K run was started by Kim Norvell, wife of coach Jay Norvell. Kim has cystic fibrosis and all the money raised will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Pre-race registration can be done on-site beginning at 8:30 a.m., or you can register in advance online. Registration is $28 for the general public and $23 for students.

CSU soccer match: The CSU soccer team will play an exhibition against the Colorado School of Mines at 11 a.m. at the CSU soccer field south of Moby Arena.

Youth clinic: Kids ages 8-13 are invited to participate in a clinic on the field led by CSU coaches and players following the football spring game. Day-of registration begins at noon on the west concourse inside Canvas Stadium, or those interested can preregister online.

CSU softball game: The Rams' softball team hosts San Jose State at 4 p.m. at Ram Field just south of Moby Arena.

No Steve Aoki event: CSU had announced a show at Moby Arena for Saturday night headlined by Steve Aoki, but the show has been postponed with a new date expected in the fall.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2024 Colorado State football spring game: What to know, other events