2024 Boston Marathon has 19 entrants from Livingston County

There are 19 Livingston County residents on the entry list for the 128th Boston Marathon Monday.

If all 19 show up on the start line in Hopkinton, Mass. and reach the finish line in downtown Boston, it would nearly double last year’s total of 10 finishers from the county.

Of the 19, Cathy Markham of Brighton, Pamela McDonald of Howell, Scott McLean of Pinckney, Cristina Noble of Brighton and Justin Zanotti of Howell finished last year’s Boston Marathon. Other entrants are previous Boston finishers.

In most cases, it requires a qualifying time at a certified marathon to race Boston. Among the exceptions are charity runners.

The fastest qualifying standard is three hours for men ages 18 to 34. The slowest is 5 hours, 20 minutes for women 80 and older.

Only two of this year’s Livingston County entrants broke three hours in their qualifying marathon.

Aidan Bustillo, 23, of Brighton raced the 2023 Bayshore Marathon in Traverse City in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 9 seconds. The former Brighton High School cross country runner took 13th place overall.

Zanotti finished Boston last year in 2:47:12 to requalify for this year.

Tom Claflin of Brighton is among 19 Livingston County entrants for the 128th Boston Marathon.

The fastest female qualifier from the county is Christine Heckler, 43, of Howell. Heckler ran the 2023 Mt. Charleston Marathon in Las Vegas in 3:05:38.

Following is a list of the county’s Boston Marathon qualifiers with their qualifying times:

Noelle Adriaens, 22, Brighton; 3:22:01, 2022 Indianapolis Marathon

Graham Astley, 71, Brighton; 3:58:19, 2022 Indianapolis Marathon

Aidan Bustillo, 23, Brighton; 2:31:09, 2023 Bayshore Marathon

Tom Claflin, 76, Brighton; 3:44:59, 2023 Chicago Marathon

Kevin Delaney, 45, Pinckney; 3:13:45, 2023 Martian Marathon

Jessica Delcorvo, 39, Howell; 3:25:47, 2022 Free Press Marathon

Christine Heckler, 43, Howell; 3:05:38, 2023 Mt. Charleston Marathon

Elaine Hodder, 53, Brighton; 3:47:41, 2023 Holland Haven Marathon

Sara Johnson, 50, Brighton; 3:46:57, 2023 Bayshore Marathon

Cathy Markham, 56, Brighton; 3:59:16, 2022 Marquette Marathon

Pamela McDonald, 44, Howell; 3:25:58, 2023 Indianapolis Marathon

Scott McLean, 54, Pinckney; 3:17:42, 2023 Boston Marathon

Ted Nichols, 66, Brighton; 3:59:41, 2023 Bayshore Marathon

Cristina Noble, 49, Brighton; 3:20:37, 2023 Boston Marathon

Ben Playfoot, 49, Brighton; 3:11:44, 2022 London Marathon

Lynn Stanfield, 68, Brighton; 4:10:19, 2022 Chicago Marathon

Melissa Sundermann, 54, Pinckney; 3:47:24, 2022 Chicago Marathon

Colleen Triezenberg, 35, Howell; 3:18:28, 2023 New York City Marathon

Justin Zanotti, 40, Howell; 2:47:12, 2023 Boston Marathon

