2024 ABC Conference set for July in Louisville, Ky.

Members of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) will reconvene for their annual summit in 2024 and this year’s takes place in Louisville, Ky.

The 36th annual ABC Conference is set to take place July 19-July 24 at The Galt House Hotel.

Each year, commission heads, officials and other members of the various ABC-recognized governing bodies gather to discuss a multitude of topics including rule changes, weight cutting, scoring criteria and medical education pertinent to combat sports. The election of commissioning body subcommittees also is featured.

July 20-21 will feature official and inspector training courses. July 22-24 will consist of the conference portion where commission ABC members will congregate for presentations, discussion, and voting.

ABC president Mike Mazzulli released the full agenda Friday.

While guest speakers have yet to be finalized, current highlights include a presentation by new UFC drug-testing head George Piro, discussion on the adoption of a pro muay Thai ruleset, and voting on the adoption of rule changes, potentially including redefinition of “grounded opponent.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie