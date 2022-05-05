2023 three-star OT Joe Crocker sets official visit to Wisconsin

After Bob Bostad made the switch back to coaching the Badgers offensive line, he wasted little time in offering three-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, the highly coveted three-star tackle has formally set a three-day official visit to Madison that’s expected to begin on June 2nd.

Per 247sports, Crocker is the No. 418 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 30 OT in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Tennessee. You can watch his junior season film here.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle currently holds offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia, and several others.

