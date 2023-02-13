Super Bowl LVII Recap: Mahomes or Hurts in fantasy next year?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap the Kansas City Chiefs’ exciting 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but the conversation pretty quickly turns to next year’s fantasy value for Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kielce, Isiah Pacheco, Miles Sanders and just about everyone else who played in this game.

The guys start off by talking about the late-game penalty that kept the Eagles from being able to make a game-winning (or overtime-forcing) drive at the end of regulation, and the Eagles classy response to the flag, before turning their attention to the game and the talent on both of these rosters.

Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming the best QB in the history of the league, the AFC is absolutely loaded, and the Eagles are still probably the most talented roster in the entire NFL. This may not be the last time we see either of these teams, or both of these teams, in the Super Bowl over the next few years.

The guys have some fun conversations on if they’d rather have Mahomes or Hurts on their fantasy team next year, what the Eagles’ backfield could look like, how Ryan Tannehill must’ve felt watching A.J. Brown in the Super Bowl, and what lessons the rest of the NFL can take away in terms of drafting and developing QBs.

