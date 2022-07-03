2023 Prospects: RyQueze McElderry’s Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is three-star offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry. Despite committing to Georgia early in the recruiting cycle, Auburn never stopped recruiting McElderry and that looks to have paid off. He decommitted from the Bulldogs on Saturday and the Tigers are one of several schools that have a shot to land the Aniston, Alabama product.

RyQueze McElderry’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 24 45 Rivals 4 238 22 11 ESPN 3 – 22 19 On3 Recruiting 4 – 18 28 247 Composite 3 406 4322 25

Vitals

Hometown Anniston, Alabama Projected Position Interior offensive line Height 6-3 Weight 340 Class 2023

Recruitment

Commits to Georgia on Nov. 30, 2021

Auburn offers on Jan. 26, 2022

Officially visits Auburn on May 27, 2022

Decommits from Georgia on July 2, 2022

Top Schools

Auburn

Alabama

Tennessee

Georgia

Twitter

