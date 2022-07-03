2023 Prospects: RyQueze McElderry’s Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is three-star offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry. Despite committing to Georgia early in the recruiting cycle, Auburn never stopped recruiting McElderry and that looks to have paid off. He decommitted from the Bulldogs on Saturday and the Tigers are one of several schools that have a shot to land the Aniston, Alabama product.

RyQueze McElderry’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

24

45

Rivals

4

238

22

11

ESPN

3

22

19

On3 Recruiting

4

18

28

247 Composite

3

406

4322

25

 

Vitals

Hometown

Anniston, Alabama

Projected Position

Interior offensive line

Height

6-3

Weight

340

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Commits to Georgia on Nov. 30, 2021

  • Auburn offers on Jan. 26, 2022

  • Officially visits Auburn on May 27, 2022

  • Decommits from Georgia on July 2, 2022

Top Schools

  • Auburn

  • Alabama

  • Tennessee

  • Georgia

Twitter

1

1

