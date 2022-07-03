2023 Prospects: RyQueze McElderry’s Recruiting Profile
Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.
Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.
Up next is three-star offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry. Despite committing to Georgia early in the recruiting cycle, Auburn never stopped recruiting McElderry and that looks to have paid off. He decommitted from the Bulldogs on Saturday and the Tigers are one of several schools that have a shot to land the Aniston, Alabama product.
RyQueze McElderry’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
24
45
Rivals
4
238
22
11
ESPN
3
–
22
19
On3 Recruiting
4
–
18
28
247 Composite
3
406
4322
25
Vitals
Hometown
Anniston, Alabama
Projected Position
Interior offensive line
Height
6-3
Weight
340
Class
2023
Recruitment
Commits to Georgia on Nov. 30, 2021
Auburn offers on Jan. 26, 2022
Officially visits Auburn on May 27, 2022
Decommits from Georgia on July 2, 2022
Top Schools
Auburn
Alabama
Tennessee
Georgia
@ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @RWrightRivals @SWiltfong247 @Mansell247 @AndrewJBone @RyanCallahan247 @KeithNiebuhr @HankSouth247 @KippLAdams pic.twitter.com/HtqIpnwOAA
— Ryqueze McElderry (@RyquezeMc55) July 2, 2022
1
1