2023 PNC Championship final round live updates: Team Kuchar leads, Team Langer aims for history

Golf’s silly season comes to a close on Sunday as the annual family hit-and-giggle in Orlando wraps play.

The 2023 PNC Championship, an unofficial event that features major champions and winners of the Players Championship paired with a family member for 36 holes, could see history made on Sunday. Leaders Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, are looking for their first win and sit three shots clear of four teams tied for second. One of those teams are the defending champions, Vijay and Qass Singh. Another is Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who is looking to tie Raymond Floyd for the most wins all-time in the event with five.

From history on the line to the star power of Tiger and Charlie Woods, here are live updates and highlights from the final round of the 2023 PNC Championship.

How to watch

Dan Hicks will handle the play-by-play duties alongside analyst Peter Jacobsen. Steve Sands will be on the holes coverage with John Wood and Notah Begay III serving as the on-course reporters. Cara Banks will also be reporting on-site. All times Eastern.

Sunday red

Tiger Woods watches his son, Charlie Woods, take a practice shot during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Cat is rocking his Sunday red for the final round, but Charlie decided not to match the old man today. Tiger and Charlie enter the day seven shots back at 8 under and tee off alongside Steve and Izzi Stricker at 10:51 a.m. ET.

From walking in putts and waving goodbye to drives to a third member of the family as a caddie, here were the best scenes from Tiger, Charlie and Sam’s first round.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek