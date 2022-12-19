Plot twist: Graham Harrell could coach against USC in 2024 Big Ten football season
Former #USC OC Graham Harrell is waiting to see what the 2024 #B1G football schedule will look like. If USC plays Purdue, the Trojans will likely face Harrell.
Former #USC OC Graham Harrell is waiting to see what the 2024 #B1G football schedule will look like. If USC plays Purdue, the Trojans will likely face Harrell.
Oregon got off to a hot start offensively and cruised past the College of Charleston 97-33.
This is the gift that will perk up even the pickiest of coffee snobs — and it's on sale.
It's been a trying first season for Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, but Sunday's improbable win over his former employer was something that will surely ease the sting a bit, writes our Phil Perry.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders' most notable recruiting win while at Jackson State was the signing of five-star Travis Hunter last December.
Donald Trump's aides channel praise to make him feel good, but few can push back against his worst decisions, The Washington Post said.
Auburn visits USC Sunday afternoon in a hugely important game for the Trojans. @TheAuburnWire helped us preview the game, giving us insights into the Tigers.
In today’s world of college football, just about anything goes. Between immediate-eligbility transfers and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) being passed, it has felt like the wild west with no rules. The Arkansas program has felt the impact of both of these factors since the season ended, losing 19 players so far to the transfer portal.
"He texted me to ask me out to coffee.... I want to say yes."View Entire Post ›
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Bruce Pearl has reached the Final Four, won a conference title, and earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness. Those are all things #USC is trying to do under Andy Enfield.
"Yellowstone" actress and singer Lainey Wilson is channeling some major '70s vibes in a colorful, funky outfit that fits her perfectly.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
Casey Roddick, a sixth-year graduate transfer offensive lineman from the University of Colorado, announced his pledge to the Seminoles.
Cory Youmans thought Aaron Judge's 62nd home run would fetch a record amount at auction.
Nebraska lands a commitment from the Philadelphia DB who had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson among 30-plus offers.
Ja Morant was suddenly tossed after he was seen talking with a fan sitting courtside in Oklahoma City.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley called the Detroit Lions game-winning 51-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one a 'very, very tough pill to swallow.'
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer's biggest event in less than 3+ years. ''We could not be more excited,'' said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who led a presidential delegation to the final.