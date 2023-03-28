Alabama WR Malik Benson is a name to know during during Spring Football
On3 predicts Malik Benson will be a key contributor for the Tide as a true freshman
Logan Webb is having fun watching his hometown basketball team succeed and has been inspired by the culture the Kings have created.
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues to be the focal point of trade talk. He now has permission to talk to other teams. Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Hopkins has received permission to shop his contract elsewhere. Hopkins has a non-guaranteed compensation package of $19.45 million in 2023. He turns 31 on June 6. Hopkins, who [more]
A dream season for Virginia Tech will take the team to its first Final Four.
The Dallas Mavericks guard did not appreciate the behavior of one Charlotte Hornets spectator.
The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]
This is the assist of the season.
Draymond Green revealed a hilarious reason why he wants the Warriors to face the Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs.
Hey baseball fans! Do you want to see the dumbest ejection of the year? It's only March 27, but we've already got the winner. By Adam Hermann
The Celtics have some ground to make up on the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, and time is running out. But the numbers suggest the door is still open for Boston to make a late surge into the No. 1 seed.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
The Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, two picks before the Bengals took TE Drew Sample.
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
Immanuel Quickley took the opportunity to provide a spark and set the tone as a scorer in the 137-115 win for the Knicks.
The Warriors are elated to have Gary Payton II. Now, Steve Kerr has to find the right rotations with him -- when synergy is needed most.
The Timberwolves have won four straight and moved into the No.6 seed in the West.
Here's a look at the field for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 6-9.
With a deferred payment, Ken Griffey Jr. will officially be the Reds’ fourth-highest-paid player in 2023
Look at the NBA playoff picture and standings for each conference heading into Tuesday's games, including the tight battle in the Western Conference.