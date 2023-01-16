2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule: Times, dates, matchups as Eagles will host the Giants

The NFL has finalized the schedule of sites, dates, and times for the Divisional Playoffs, presented by Intuit TurboTax, on January 21-22.

Next Saturday will see the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles make their postseason debut before a gigantic matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills in a rematch of epic proportions.

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

The two teams met back in November, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards with touchdown passes to four different receivers, and the Kansas City offense piled up nearly 500 yards despite three turnovers in a 27-17 victory over the Jaguars.

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)

The Eagles swept the regular season series, and the two teams will meet again in the biggest game for both franchises in years when they meet in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field following the Giants’ 31-24 upset victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Giants haven’t won at Lincoln Financial Field since 2013 when Chip Kelly was still the coach for Philadelphia and Eli Manning was the quarterback for the rival team.

Sunday, January 22

AFC: 3:00 PM (ET) Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

The two teams will meet for the second time this season, and the matchup will take place almost two weeks since the NFL canceled the first meeting in Cincinnati after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Bills blew a 17-0 lead against Miami and had to rally for a 34-31 victory, while the Bengals (13-4) fell behind Baltimore 10-9 after leading 9-0.

NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) Dallas/Tampa Bay at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

