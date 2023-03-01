2023 NFL combine schedule for rest of the week
The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are in Indianapolis for the NFL combine. They will get to meet with, watch and test NFL draft prospects.
What does the schedule look like for the rest of the week?
Check it out below.
Wednesday, March 1
Defensive linemen, linebackers
They have media interviews and team interviews, as well as an NFLPA meeting. They will have their orthopedic exams.
Defensive backs, specialists
They will have general medical exams and team interviews.
Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends
They will have pre-exams, an NFLPA meeting and team interviews.
Offensive line, running backs
They will register, go through orientation and have team interviews.
Thursday, March 2
Defensive linemen, linebackers
They will be weighed, measured and do their positional drills. They have media interviews and team interviews, as well as an NFLPA meeting. They will have their orthopedic exams.
Defensive backs, specialists
They will have their orthopedic exams, media interviews, team interviews and an NFLPA meeting.
Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends
They will have general medical exams, broadcast interviews.
Offensive line, running backs
They will have their pre-exams, an NFLPA meeting and team interviews.
Friday, March 3
Defensive linemen, linebackers
They will have broadcast interviews, do the bench press and leave.
Defensive backs, specialists
They will be measured and do their on-field drills.
Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends
They will have ortho exams, media interviews and team interviews.
Offensive line, running backs
They will have their general medical exam and broadcast interviews.
Saturday, March 4
Defensive backs, specialists
They will do bench press, have broadcast interviews and leave Indy.
Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends
They will have their on-field workouts and measurements.
Offensive line, running backs
They will have orthopedic exams, team and media interviews.
Sunday, March 5
Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends
They will do the bench press and leave.
Offensive line, running backs
They will be measured and gave their on-field workouts.
Monday, March 5
Offensive line, running backs
They wrap things up with the bench press and head home.