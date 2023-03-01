2023 NFL combine schedule for rest of the week

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are in Indianapolis for the NFL combine. They will get to meet with, watch and test NFL draft prospects.

Wednesday, March 1

Defensive linemen, linebackers

They have media interviews and team interviews, as well as an NFLPA meeting. They will have their orthopedic exams.

Defensive backs, specialists

They will have general medical exams and team interviews.

Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends

They will have pre-exams, an NFLPA meeting and team interviews.

Offensive line, running backs

They will register, go through orientation and have team interviews.

Thursday, March 2

Defensive linemen, linebackers

They will be weighed, measured and do their positional drills. They have media interviews and team interviews, as well as an NFLPA meeting. They will have their orthopedic exams.

Defensive backs, specialists

They will have their orthopedic exams, media interviews, team interviews and an NFLPA meeting.

Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends

They will have general medical exams, broadcast interviews.

Offensive line, running backs

They will have their pre-exams, an NFLPA meeting and team interviews.

Friday, March 3

Defensive linemen, linebackers

They will have broadcast interviews, do the bench press and leave.

Defensive backs, specialists

They will be measured and do their on-field drills.

Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends

They will have ortho exams, media interviews and team interviews.

Offensive line, running backs

They will have their general medical exam and broadcast interviews.

Saturday, March 4

Defensive backs, specialists

They will do bench press, have broadcast interviews and leave Indy.

Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends

They will have their on-field workouts and measurements.

Offensive line, running backs

They will have orthopedic exams, team and media interviews.

Sunday, March 5

Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends

They will do the bench press and leave.

Offensive line, running backs

They will be measured and gave their on-field workouts.

Monday, March 5

Offensive line, running backs

They wrap things up with the bench press and head home.

