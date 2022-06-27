2023 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc sets commitment date and includes Oklahoma in top 3 schools

It’s been steady as she goes for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting front. While the Texas Longhorns and other schools are landing commitments, the Sooners continue to plug away and will begin to reap the benefit as the summer months move along.

Seemingly, week by week, the Sooners are adding to their 2023 recruiting class, most recently with four-star running back Kalib Hicks out of Denton Ryan. The Sooners will be on commitment watch this week as Samuel Omosigho is planning to make his decision on Thursday.

As days go by, we’re beginning to see the fruit of Brent Venables and his coaching staff’s labors. Now, the Sooners land inside the top three for four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, Fla.

Right now, the only crystal ball projections for LeBlanc have him staying home and attending the University of Florida, but never count Brent Venables and Todd Bates out of a recruitment. The Sooners, along with Florida and Penn State make up LeBlanc’s top three heading into the final month of his recruitment.

LeBlanc intends to make his decision on July 28.

Here’s what 247Sports Cooper Petagna had to say about LeBlanc:

Versatile defensive line prospect that can play in multiple defensive fronts with excellent length and physical traits. Needs to continue to develop as a pass-rusher and refine his technique at the point of attack but has the natural ability to develop into a potential all-conference prospect at the next level. Will need two years to develop before playing into his ceiling at the next level. – Petagna, 247Sports

LeBlanc has been thorough with his unofficial visits. He’s visited Norman more than a handful of times while also making time to visit Gainesville nearly 20 times over the last couple of years. With recent visits for the spring game and Brent Venables’ camp, LeBlanc had a great opportunity to see what Oklahoma Football is all about.

This will be a tight recruiting battle between Venables and Florida’s first-year head coach Billy Napier. If the Sooners are able to land a commitment from LeBlanc, it will be a huge win in the battleground state of Florida.

Derrick LeBlanc’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals Futurecast had LeBlanc heading to Ohio State as of 6/10/2022.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Florida a 93.1% chance of landing LeBlanc projection

247Sports crystal ball projections are currently at 100% for Florida

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 31 9 2 Rivals 4 — 55 27 247Sports 4 17 5 3 247 Composite 4 76 16 17 On3 Recruiting 4 90 21 13 On3 Consensus 4 73 14 8

Vitals

Hometown Kissimmee, FL Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 270 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on

Unofficial visit January 27, 2022

Attends Oklahoma’s Junior Day March 26, 2022

Unofficial visit April 22, 2022 for Spring Game Weekend

Attends Brent Venables Camp June 2, 2022

Unofficial visit June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Florida

Penn State

Alabama

Auburn

Cincinnati

Clemson

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin



Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Derrick LeBlanc is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 265 DL from Kissimmee, FL will announce his college decision on July 28th.https://t.co/smnhtL62dA pic.twitter.com/nwOQAabRor — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2022

