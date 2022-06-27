2023 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc sets commitment date and includes Oklahoma in top 3 schools

Breaking News:

John Williams
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Brent Venables
It’s been steady as she goes for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting front. While the Texas Longhorns and other schools are landing commitments, the Sooners continue to plug away and will begin to reap the benefit as the summer months move along.

Seemingly, week by week, the Sooners are adding to their 2023 recruiting class, most recently with four-star running back Kalib Hicks out of Denton Ryan. The Sooners will be on commitment watch this week as Samuel Omosigho is planning to make his decision on Thursday.

As days go by, we’re beginning to see the fruit of Brent Venables and his coaching staff’s labors. Now, the Sooners land inside the top three for four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, Fla.

Right now, the only crystal ball projections for LeBlanc have him staying home and attending the University of Florida, but never count Brent Venables and Todd Bates out of a recruitment. The Sooners, along with Florida and Penn State make up LeBlanc’s top three heading into the final month of his recruitment.

LeBlanc intends to make his decision on July 28.

Here’s what 247Sports Cooper Petagna had to say about LeBlanc:

Versatile defensive line prospect that can play in multiple defensive fronts with excellent length and physical traits. Needs to continue to develop as a pass-rusher and refine his technique at the point of attack but has the natural ability to develop into a potential all-conference prospect at the next level. Will need two years to develop before playing into his ceiling at the next level. – Petagna, 247Sports

LeBlanc has been thorough with his unofficial visits. He’s visited Norman more than a handful of times while also making time to visit Gainesville nearly 20 times over the last couple of years. With recent visits for the spring game and Brent Venables’ camp, LeBlanc had a great opportunity to see what Oklahoma Football is all about.

This will be a tight recruiting battle between Venables and Florida’s first-year head coach Billy Napier. If the Sooners are able to land a commitment from LeBlanc, it will be a huge win in the battleground state of Florida.

Derrick LeBlanc’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

31

9

2

Rivals

4

55

27

247Sports

4

17

5

3

247 Composite

4

76

16

17

On3 Recruiting

4

90

21

13

On3 Consensus

4

73

14

8

 

Vitals

Hometown

Kissimmee, FL

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

270 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on

  • Unofficial visit January 27, 2022

  • Attends Oklahoma’s Junior Day March 26, 2022

  • Unofficial visit April 22, 2022 for Spring Game Weekend

  • Attends Brent Venables Camp June 2, 2022

  • Unofficial visit June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Florida

  • Penn State

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Cincinnati

  • Clemson

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Mississippi

  • North Carolina

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oregon

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

  • Washington

  • West Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Twitter

1

1

