2022 World Track and Field Championships Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tokyo Games
- Toshikazu YamanishiJapanese athletics competitor
- Koki IkedaJapanese racewalker
Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …
Women’s 20km Race Walk
Gold: Kimberly Garcia Leon (PER) — 1:26:58
Silver: Katarzyna Zdzieblo (POL) — 1:27:31
Bronze: Qieyang Shijie (CHN) — 1:27:56
4. Jemima Montag (AUS) — 1:28:17
5. Liu Hong (CHN) — 1:29:00
6. Nanako Fujii (JPN) — 1:29:01
7. Alegna Gonzalez (MEX) — 1:29:40
8. Valentina Trapletti (ITA) — 1:29:54
Men’s 20km Race Walk
Gold: Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) — 1:19:07
Silver: Koki Ikeda (JPN) — 1:19:14
Bronze: Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) — 1:19:18
4. Samuel Gathimba (KEN) — 1:19:25
5. Brian Pintado (ECU) — 1:19:34
6. Caio Bonfim (BRA) — 1:19:51
7. Alvaro Martin (ESP) — 1:20:19
8. Hiroto Jusho (JPN) — 1:20:39
TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
More: Olympics
Beatrice Chepkoech, steeplechase world record holder, out of world championships Ferdinand Omanyala among hundreds of track worlds athletes affected by visa... Allyson Felix retires from track career that brought joy, heartbreak
2022 World Track and Field Championships Results originally appeared on NBCSports.com