2022 Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Djokovic vs. Kyrgios Online Free

The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world is about to crown its champions as we head into the Wimbledon finals.

If you’re looking to watch the 2022 Wimbledon finals live from London, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the famed tournament’s finale, including where to watch the Wimbledon finals on TV, how to stream the Wimbledon finals online in 2022, and even a few hacks to watch the Wimbledon finals for free online.

When Are the Wimbledon Finals? 2022 Dates

The Wimbledon women’s singles final is happening on Saturday, July 9, and the men’s final is taking place the day after on Sunday, July 10.

How to Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Finals on TV

If you plan on watching the Wimbledon finals on live TV in the U.S., tune into ESPN. Some live coverage and select replays will also be available on ABC.

Also, be aware that the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles finals matches will both air at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, so you’ll need to wake up early or set your DVR to record the matches.

How to Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Finals Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. Below are a few ways to live stream Wimbledon online in 2022. All these options will let you watch Wimbledon live on streaming devices like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV, as well as smart TVs, phones, and tablets.

1. Stream the Wimbledon Finals on Sling

The best way to watch Wimbledon online is by getting a live TV streaming service. Sling is one of our favorites, offering 31 live TV channels for a very reasonable price of $35 a month (plus $10 off your first month). ESPN is included in the cheapest package, Sling Orange, letting you watch Wimbledon live online throughout the whole tournament. Sling Orange also includes 50 hours of DVR space, so you can record Wimbledon games to watch at a more reasonable hour.

Buy:

Sling Subscription

at

$25



2. Stream the Wimbledon Finals on DirecTV Stream

If you want more live TV channels, including ESPN to stream Wimbledon online, check out DirecTV Stream. It’s essentially a DirecTV cable subscription turned into a streaming service, delivering access to over 140 live TV channels. You also get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record any Wimbledon matches that happen too early in the morning.

DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month for the Starter Package (which includes ESPN), but right now they’re offering $15 off your first two months. Plus, DirecTV Stream begins with a five-day free trial before you pay.



Buy:

Free Trial

at

DirecTV Stream



3. Stream the Wimbledon Finals on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV. With ESPN in its channel lineup, it’s an easy way to watch Wimbledon online without cable. Besides ESPN, fuboTV gets you over 200 channels, and the service costs $69.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fubo also lets you store up to 1000 hours of DVR recordings, which comes in handy for early morning Wimbledon games.



Buy:

Free Trial

at

fuboTV



How to Stream the Wimbledon Finals Free Online

If you want to stream the Wimbledon finals online for free, you’re in luck: Using the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, you can watch all of the Wimbledon finals for free online. Because the Wimbledon finals are only two days long, you’ll be able to stream every Wimbledon finals match without paying.

Check out DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, and go to fubo.tv for their seven-day free trial.



Buy:

Free Trial

at

fuboTV



Wimbledon Finals 2022: Players, Predictions

This year’s Wimbledon men’s singles finals will see Australia’s Nick Kyrgios take on Novak Djokovic, after the latter bested Cameron Norrie in the semifinals. Kyrgios, however, was automatically advanced to the finals after his opponent, Rafael Nadal, withdrew from the semis due to an abdominal muscle tear.

Djokovic enters the finals as a heavy favorite, continuing a 27-match winning streak at the All England Club. Should he beat Kyrgios, Djokovic will take home his fourth straight Wimbledon title and seventh overall. This would tie the Serbian’s record with Pete Sampras for the second most Wimbledon titles, right behind Roger Federer’s eight titles.

For Kyrgios, a 2022 Wimbledon title would be his first Grand Slam victory. But fans of the underdog should have some hope, as Kyrgios has (somewhat surprisingly) never lost to Djokovic in the players’ two meetings.

In the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon, it’s down to Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina. This is the first Grand Slam finals match for both players, and the first time an Arab person (Jabeur) has reached a major final in the Open Era. The two have met three times before, with Rybakina winning the first match and Jabeur winning the second two. Jabeur was also the No. 3 seed coming into Wimbledon, making her the favorite to take home this year’s women’s singles title.

