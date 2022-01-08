2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions Saturday tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour has kicked off the 2022 calendar year in paradise.

A 38-player field full of winners is at Kapalua’s Plantation Course once again for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Cameron Smith built on his opening-round lead with a Friday 64, besting his Thursday round by a shot. He’ll have to stay on top of his game as World No. 1 Jon Rahm sits three shots back alongside Daniel Berger.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay is also striking it well sitting four shots back at 13 under.

Check out the tee times and TV/streaming info for the third round. All times are listed are ET.

Sentry TOC: Leaderboard | Yardage book

Tee times

Tee time Players 2:50 p.m. Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee 3:00 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Harris English 3:10 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak 3:20 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas 3:30 p.m. Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson 3:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Max Homa 3:50 p.m. Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa 4:00 p.m. Branden Grace, Viktor Hovland 4:10 p.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Patrick Reed 4:20 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo 4:35 p.m. Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner 4:45 p.m. Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau 4:55 p.m. Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka 5:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Stewart Cink 5:15 p.m. Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim 5:25 p.m. Kevin Na, Sam Burns 5:35 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im 5:45 p.m. Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay 5:55 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is now the streaming home for PGA Tour Live. All times ET.

Saturday, Jan. 8

TV

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 5-10 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 2:30 to-10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 1:30-8 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.