2022 NFL draft: Top 5 prospects at every position

We’re halfway through December now, which means bowl season is about to kick off in the college ranks, while the final stretch of the NFL regular season will determine the top half of next year’s draft order.

As the top prospects in this year’s class prepare to put the finishing touches on their collegiate careers, and the NFL’s worst teams prepare for another offseason of acquiring young talent, here’s our updated list of the top five players at each position in the 2022 NFL draft class:

Quarterback

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

1. Kenny Pickett | Pitt

2. Matt Corral | Ole Miss

3. Desmond Ridder | Cincinnati

4. Sam Howell | North Carolina

5. Malik Willis | Liberty

Running Back

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

1. Isaiah Spiller | Texas A&M

2. Breece Hall | Iowa State

3. Kenneth Walker III | Michigan State

4. Kyren Williams | Notre Dame

5. Brian Robinson Jr. | Alabama

Wide Receiver

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

1. Jameson Williams | Alabama

2. Treylon Burks | Arkansas

3. Drake London | USC

4. Garrett Wilson | Ohio State

5. Chris Olave | Ohio State

Tight End

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jalen Wydermyer | Texas A&M

2. Trey McBride | Colorado State

3. Charlie Kolar | Iowa State

4. Cade Otton | Washington

5. Isaiah Likely | Coastal Carolina

Offensive Tackle

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

1. Evan Neal | Alabama

2. Ikem Ekwonu | North Carolina State

3. Charles Cross | Mississippi State

4. Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa

5. Jaxson Kirkland | Washington

Interior Offensive Line

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

1. Tyler Linderbaum | Iowa

2. Kenyon Green | Texas A&M

3. Darian Kinnard | Kentucky

4. Zion Johnson | Boston College

5. Jamaree Salyer | Georgia

Edge Defender

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux | Oregon

2. Aidan Hutchinson | Michigan

3. George Karlaftis | Purdue

4. David Ojabo | Michigan

5. Cameron Thomas | San Diego State

Interior Defensive Line

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

1. DeMarvin Leal | Texas A&M

2. Jordan Davis | Georgia

3. Perrion Winfrey | Oklahoma

Story continues

4. Haskell Garrett | Ohio State

5. Devonte Wyatt | Georgia

Linebacker

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

1. Devin Lloyd | Utah

2. Nakobe Dean | Georgia

3. Christian Harris | Alabama

4. Brandon Smith | Penn State

5. Chad Muma | Wyoming

Cornerback

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

1. Derek Stingley Jr. | LSU

2. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner | Cincinnati

3. Andrew Booth Jr. | Clemson

4. Kaiir Elam | Florida

5. Roger McCreary | Auburn

Safety

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

1. Kyle Hamilton | Notre Dame

2. Daxton Hill | Michigan

3. Jaquan Brisker | Penn State

4. Jordan Battle | Alabama

5. Lewis Cine | Georgia

1

1