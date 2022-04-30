2022 NFL draft: Final grades for every NFL team

Is it fair to grade draft picks right after they happen? Before the prospects even hit their rookie minicamps? Absolutely not. We have no clue which players will fit best with their teams. We don’t know which guys will flame out, unable to handle the pressure at the next level, and we don’t know which players will be turned into diamonds by that pressure.

So, why do we all do draft grades anyway? For one specific reason.

Clicks.

Okay, there are two reasons. The other reason is that letter grades for team drafts do give us a basic idea of how well NFL teams did sticking to the best players available (at least in our minds), avoiding reach project players, and making their teams better with the wisest use of draft capital.

So, with the idea that such exercises are eventually doomed to irrelevance, here are Doug Farrar’s and Mark Schofield’s 2022 draft grades for every NFL team, with Mark handling the AFC, and Doug on the NFC.

Arizona Cardinals: B-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (55 overall)

Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State (87 overall)

Myjal Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati (100 overall)

Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (201 overall)

Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech (215 overall)

Christian Matthew, DB, Valdosta State (244 overall)

Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State (256 overall)

Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma (257 overall)



Trading the 23rd overall pick to the Ravens for receiver Marquise Brown was… interesting, though general manager Steve Keim apparently tried to trade up in the 2019 draft to pair Brown with Kyler Murray, Brown’s teammate at Oklahoma. So, it’s a nice reunion, but is Brown a first-round talent? Not really. Trey McBride is the best overall tight end in the 2022 class, and Kliff Kingsbury uses tight ends more than you think, so all good there. And I love the selection of Cameron Thomas, the underrated pass-rusher from San Diego State, who had more pressures than any other defender in this class, and reminds me of Trey Hendrickson.

Story continues

But this class will be defined by the Brown trade, and if Brown doesn’t measure up, Keim and Kingsbury will have some ‘splainin to do.

Atlanta Falcons: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drake London, WR, USC (8 overall)

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State (38 overall)

Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State (58 overall)

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (78 overall)

DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky (82 overall)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (151 overall)

Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia (190 overall)

John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia (213 overall)



The Falcons came into the 2022 draft with very little at receiver, and only second-year tight end Kyle Pitts to present any sort of real threat to enemy defenders. That changes now with the pick of London — if you’re high on his potential, he’s the next Mike Evans. If you’re concerned about his ability to separate, maybe he’s late-career Anquan Boldin. Either way, it’s a need filled. Another need filled was at the edge, with the selection of Arnold Ebiketie, one of the most underrated disruptors in this class. Troy Anderson, an athletic linebacker, will try to fill the spot left by Foyesade Oluokun, and could do so over time. Tyler Allgeier, the BYU back, brings Marion Barber to mind as a pure power runner.

The most interesting pick may have been Desmond Ridder, who fell to Atlanta as the draft quarterbacks plummeted down the board. Ridder will need time to diagnose NFL defenses, and he’s got some accuracy issues to clean up, but he’s got Good Alex Smith potential. The Falcons had needs everywhere, and did a pretty good job of plugging all those holes.

Baltimore Ravens: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (14 overall)

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa (25 overall)

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (45 overall)

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut (75 overall)

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (110 overall)

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (119 overall)

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (128 overall)

Jordan Stout, P, Penn State (130 overall)

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (139 overall)

Damarion Williams, CB, Houston (141 overall)

Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (196 overall)

This was nearly a clinic from Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens front office over the past few days. In the first round they took advantage of two players sliding due to positional value considerations, grabbing the consensus top safety in the draft in Kyle Hamilton, and the consensus top center in the draft in Travis Linderbaum. With new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald coming to the Ravens, things will be a bit different defensively in Baltimore this season than in the past under Wink Martindale. Pressure will still be a part of their philosophy, but you can expect different coverage looks in the secondary and Hamilton’s versatility will go a long way in helping that effort.

Then on the second night of the draft the Ravens added two more talented players, starting with David Ojabo, a top-15 talent in the draft who slid due to an Achilles’ injury suffered at his Pro Day. In the third round Baltimore added Travis Jones, a stout interior defender who can give the Ravens two-gap ability on the inside of their defensive line. And remember, they also moved wide receiver Marquise Brown for the 23rd-overall selection, which enabled the Linderbaum selection.

On Day Three, they added the massive Daniel Faalele from Minnesota, and having stood next to him at the Combine, this is a mountain of a man who, with some technical refinement, could be a workhorse right tackle in the NFL. They also added a pair of talented tight ends in Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, and took the first punter of the day, Jordan Stout from Penn State. While Matt Araiza might have the bigger leg, Stout is adept at pinning returners deep in their own territory and is as accurate as it gets for a punter.

Buffalo Bills: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (23 overall)

James Cook, RB, Georgia (63 overall)

Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (89 overall)

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (148 overall)

Matt “Punt God” Araiza, P, San Diego State (180 overall)

Christian Benford, CB, Villanova (185 overall)

Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech (209 overall)

Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (231 overall)



Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills entered the draft with few needs, given the status of their roster after free agency, but made some smart additions on both sides of the football. They were rumored to be in the mix for a running back in the first round, but they instead drafted cornerback Kaiir Elam, giving them a man coverage cornerback with press ability to put across from Tre’Davious White. They added the running back in the second round in James Cook, a near-perfect fit for the outside zone concepts the Bills rely upon in the running game. He might not be a solid pass protector as a running back, but in Buffalo he will be part of a rotation along with Devin Singletary, Duke Johnson and Zack Moss.

In the third round, Buffalo added linebacker Terrel Bernard out of Baylor, a sub-package linebacker who is ideal for a defense that relied heavily on sub packages in 2021.

Then in the fifth round, Buffalo added their slot receiver, drafting the shifty Khalil Shakir out of Boise State. He could see 120 targets in this offense sooner than you think. For added measure they added Matt “Punt God” Araiza in the sixth round, and while he was ultimately not the first punter taken — that went to Jordan Stout with the Baltimore Ravens — his huge leg might play well in the wind and weather in Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State (6 overall)

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (94 overall)

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (120 overall)

Amaré Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech (189 overall)

Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee (199 overall)

Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (242 overall)



When you have a coach on the hot seat as Matt Rhule is, you can go one of two ways — you can either get the offensive tackle your team desperately needs, or you can reach for a quarterback in a bad class for it, and take one further step toward getting yourself fired. As it turned out, the Panthers were able to get their left tackle of the future in Ekwonu, the most physically dominant offensive lineman in this class, and they were also able to grab Matt Corral much later than expected as the quarterback dominoes fell. Nobody will enjoy having to deal with Ekwonu and current Panthers mauling right tackle Taylor Moton, and while Corral is debited as an RPO-only quarterback, his stats were better at times when he was running a more “traditional” offense. Brandon Smith, the Penn State linebacker taken in the fourth round, is an athletic marvel who still needs to put it together on tape.

This draft may not save Rhule’s job, but it wasn’t the unmitigated disaster a lot of people expected it to be.

Chicago Bears: B+

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (38 overall)

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (48th overall)

Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (71 overall)

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah State (168 overall)

Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio) (174 overall)

Zach Thomas, OG, San Diego State (186 overall)

Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (203 overall)

Doug Kramer, C, Illinois (207 overall)

Ja’Tyre Carter, OG, Southern (226 overall)

Elijah Hicks, DB, Cal (254 overall)

Trenton Gill, P, North Carolina State (255 overall)



Bears fans who were apoplectic over their team’s inability to get a receiver to help Justin Fields may have ignored the state of Chicago’s secondary, but the Gordon and Brisker picks were very smart in the second round. Gordon is an aggressive match cornerback, and Brisker, who has a play style similar to former Bear Adrian Amos, can do everything from patrolling the deep third to crashing down on run fits. The addition of Velus Jones to the receiver corps does give Fields an after-catch weapon with some downfield potential, and Dominique Robinson, a former quarterback and receiver, has ridiculous potential as an edge defender with some development. The Bears have a long road ahead of them as they try to correct the mistakes of the previous administration, but they smartly stuck to their board as opposed to reaching for lesser players as “flashier” positions.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

(Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (31 overall)

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (60 overall)

Zachary Carter, DT, Florida (95 overall)

Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State (136 overall)

Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (166 overall)

Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina (252 overall)



One of the best things about the NFL draft is seeing a team’s vision for the season ahead. The Cincinnati Bengals clearly have a vision on the defensive side of the football, and it was reflected in their first three selection. At the end of the first round they added the versatile Daxton Hill from Michigan, a player that saw time in a few different roles for the Wolverines. His best role might be as a true free safety, but Michigan used him as a slot defender in 2021, where he thrived. Then they added Cam Taylor-Britt, the cornerback from Nebraska who started his college career at safety and could be used in a few different roles at the next level, but projects best as a boundary cornerback in a heavy zone-coverage system.

Then in the third round? Another versatile defender in Zachary Carter, who was used mostly as an EDGE for the Gators but could also kick inside in sub packages. The idea? Matchup erasers in the back end, with versatility at all three levels of the defense. In the AFC Championship game, we saw a lot of drop-eight coverage from the Bengals, and you need versatility in the secondary — coupled with pass rushers that can give you pressure with just three — to make that work.

The addition of Cordell Volson in the fourth round gives the Bengals another option at tackle behind Jonah Williams and the recently added La’el Collins.

Cleveland Browns: B+

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (68 overall)

Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB (78 overall)

David Bell, WR, Purdue (99 overall)

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma (108 overall)

Cade York, K. LSU (124 overall)

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (156 overall)

Michael Woods II, WR, Oklahoma (202 overall)

Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (223 overall)

Dawson Deaton, C, Texas Tech (246 overall)



The Cleveland Browns did not have a pick until the third round, thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. But they managed to add some talented players on defense with their first two picks, adding cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State and Alex Wright from UAB. Wright might be more of a developmental edge prospect, but his frame, change-of-direction skills and athleticism are a heck of a foundation. He can step in as a rotational edge rusher along with Chase Winovich across from Myles Garrett, and with Garrett on the field he will see a bunch of protections slid away from him, giving him some one-on-one opportunities.

Cornerback was not a huge need in Cleveland, but how the organization feels about Martin Emerson might be reflected in a move that came later on Saturday, when the Browns traded Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams, perhaps opening up a spot for Emerson to slide into their slot cornerback role. The most interesting selection is Bell in the third round, as the Browns added one of the most productive receivers in the NCAA who slid due to poor testing. If they can get out of Bell what Purdue did, this B+ grade becomes an A+ overnight. Then at the start of the fourth round they added Perrion Winfrey, a penetrating defensive tackle who earned some first-round buzz after his performance at the Senior Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys: B-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (24th overall)

Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi (56 overall)

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (88 overall)

Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (129 overall)

Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (155 overall)

DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State (167 overall)

Damone Clark, LB, LSU (176 overall)

John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas (178 overall)

Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State (193 overall)

If there’s one thing we know about the Cowboys, it’s that they have their methods, and they’re not about to change for anything. Which means that you’ll get high-upside players with off-field issues (Sam Williams), some smaller-school guys you’ve probably never heard of, and some higher picks that may or may not make sense in the grand scheme of things.

Start with Tyler Smith, the power tackle from Tulsa, who may kick inside to guard. Jerry and Stephen Jones insisted that Smith would not have been there had they not taken him 24th overall, and while that may be true, it’s a tough sell overall. Perhaps the board didn’t go the way Dallas wanted there.

Smith, for his part, seemed unperturbed by the drama.

#Cowboys first-round OT Tyler Smith just dropped a doozy of a quote when asked if he pays attention to what people write about him. Mike McCarthy’s face 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZJJHgBim5M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

Williams, who has all kinds of pass-rushing upside, was suspended was suspended from the Mississippi squad in July 2020 after he was charged with sexual battery, and reinstated to the team in September, 2020, after the charge was dropped. Tolbert, the receiver from South Alabama, has a lot of potential — his tape shows some great catch radius plays with iffy quarterbacks, so imagine how it’ll look when Dak Prescott is throwing his way.

Our own Laurie Fitzpatrick is a big fan of Jake Ferguson’s, and watch out for Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland — a 6-foot-2, 200-pound defender who fits exactly what Dan Quinn wants in that position. Like most Cowboys drafts, it’s hit-and-miss when you look at it at the time.

Denver Broncos: B

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma (64 overall)

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (80 overall)

Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (115 overall)

Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State (116 overall)

Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (152 overall)

Montrell Washington, WR, Stanford (162 overall)

Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington (171 overall)

Matt Henningsen, DT, Wisconsin (206 overall)

Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin (232 overall)



Due to the Russell Wilson trade, the Denver Broncos were not on the clock until the end of the second round. Still, they managed to make two quality additions at areas of need during Day Two. First was Nik Bonitto, a pass rusher out of Oklahoma, and then they added a potential Noah Fant replacement in Greg Dulcich at the end of the third round. Bonitto is an athletic, explosive and agile pass rusher who can step in and contribute immediately off the edge in pass rushing situations. With the addition of Randy Gregory and the presence of veteran Bradley Chubb, Bonitto is likely a rotational pass rusher as a rookie. With Dulcich, the Broncos added a solid move tight end, and perhaps a perfect compliment to Albert Okwuegbunam when Denver turns to 12 personnel packages. Center Luke Wattenburg gives them a nice depth option along the offensive line.

Iowa State’s Eyioma Uwazurike is one of the better run defenders in this defensive line class, and the Cyclones aligned him all over their defensive fronts. His length and upper-body strength will translate well to the next level. The Broncos also added defensive lineman Matt Henningsen from Wisconsin at the end of the sixth round, who could be a solid option as a 5-techique in odd fronts.

Detroit Lions: A

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press).

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan (2 overall)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (12 overall)

Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky (46 overall)

Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (97 overall)

James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (177 overall)

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (188 overall)

James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State (217 overall)

Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (237 overall)



It came as no surprise that the Lions took Aidan Hutchinson with the second pick after Travon Walker went first overall to the Jaguars, and though I have Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II ranked higher as a pure edge defender, Hutchinson’s tape shows all kind of talent as a speed rusher from the outside. The real flash pick in this draft might be Williams, the Alabama blazer who may return to his Tyreek Hill-style play when he recovers from injury. Detroit traded up 20 spots for Williams, and when you watch the tape, you get exactly why they did it.

The Lions weren’t done making great picks, though — Josh Paschal is a multi-gap disruptor who brings Emmanuel Ogbah to mind, and there aren’t many single-high safeties in this class better than Kerby Joseph. You’d like to have seen some cornerback help here, but the Lions did a lot to improve their team in this draft.

Green Bay Packers: A

(Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (22 overall)

Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia (28 overall)

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (34 overall)

Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA (92 overall)

Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (132 overall)

Zach Tom, OT/C, Wake Forest (140 overall)

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina (179 overall)

Tariq Carpenter, LB, Georgia Tech (228 overall)

Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami (234 overall)

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (249 overall)

Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (258 overall)



It took a while for the Packers to make Aaron Rodgers a little less miserable by taking receivers in this draft, but they may have hit a home run with North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, who can win from any area of the field, and has special potential as a deep target. Nevada’s Romeo Doubs, last seen catching bombs from Carson Strong, was one of the NCAA’s most productive deep receivers in 2021, so if Rodgers wants to air it out in 2022, he’s got the guys who can make that work.

But it’s on the defensive side of the ball where the Pack really made strides. Georgia linebacker Quay Walker is a do-it-all guy who can play off-ball and rush the quarterback, Devonte Wyatt looks like a Kenny Clark clone, and South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare fell far below his potential. If those three prospects ascend to their potential in 2022, the Packers might challenge for the title of the NFL’s most balanced team.

Houston Texans: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (3 overall)

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M (15 overall)

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (37 overall)

John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (44 overall)

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (75 overall)

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (107 overall)

Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford (150 overall)

Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (170 overall)

Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (205 overall)

Perhaps it is just me (Mark), but I absolutely loved this draft from the Houston Texans. Yes, the selection of Kenyon Green at 15 overall might have been a surprise on Thursday night, but earlier in the draft cycle Green looked like a top-15 player overall, so this might reflect his true value in the eyes of NFL decision makers. The addition of Jalen Pitre in the second round gives Lovie Smith some versatility in the secondary, and a potential matchup-eraser on that side of the ball. Harris is a linebacker with great athleticism and potential, and Metchie is an explosive option on the outside for an offense badly in need of receiving talent.

Then early on Day Three the Texans added Dameon Pierce from Florida, who might have slid due to how he was used at Florida, but stood out as our top running back in the draft here at Touchdown Wire. Thomas Booker cracked our list of the top interior defensive tackles, and has a ton of experience based on his time at Stanford and solid techinque off the ball.

And they added the player who many considered the top cornerback in the draft in Derek Stingley Jr. Now, the curious part of the Stingley selection is Smith’s past penchant for running Cover 2, so how the Texans view Stingley and how they use him schematically will be fascinating to watch. Still, for a team that needed an injection of talent, Nick Caserio managed to add a ton of talent.

Indianapolis Colts: A-

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (53 overall)

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (73 overall)

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (77 overall)

Nick Cross, S, Maryland (96 overall)

Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State (159 overall)

Andrew Ogletree, OT, Youngstown State (192 overall)

Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati (216 overall)

Rodney Thomas, DB, Yale (239 overall)



I have never met Kent Lee Platte, the creator of the Relative Athletic Score.

But if you were to tell me right now that Kent Lee Platte is actually Chris Ballard’s pen name, it would not surprise me in the least. The Colts did not have a pick in the first round due to the Carson Wentz trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but added four players on Day Two who were all graded as elite by the RAS. First was Alec Pierce, the four-sport athlete in high school with a massive vertical leap and huge catch radius. Pierce’s RAS of 9.8 placed him 53rd out of all receivers since 1987. In the third round they added offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, whose RAS at OT of 9.86 placed him 17th out of all offensive lineman since 1987. When they drafted safety Nick Cross, who posted an RAS of 9.87, it was another elite athlete at the position as that mark made Cross the 12th-highest safety since 1987.

Oh, and they added Jelani Woods, whose RAS of 10 was the best mark posted by a safety ever. Even Eric Johnson, the defensive tackle the Colts added in the fifth round, posted an impressive 9.16 RAS, ranking him 123rd out of the 1,459 defensive tackles since 1987.

Of course, the RAS is just one measurement, but Ballard certainly leaned into athletes. Pierce and Woods give Matt Ryan two massive targets in the passing game, given their size and catch radius. Raimann was the fourth-ranked offensive tackle at both Touchdown Wire and Pro Football Focus, and getting him at 77 overall is tremendous value. In all, an impressive draft from Ballard. Provided Ryan is the answer at quarterback for next season, the Colts look to be in good shape.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia (1 overall)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (27 overall)

Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky (65 overall)

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (70 overall)

Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi (154 overall)

Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist (197 overall)

Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas (222 overall)



There are a lot of questions to be asked of general manager Trent Baalke, but for one weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager put together a solid draft class. The addition of Travon Walker gives them a presence off the edge, and his pairing with Josh Allen gives Jacksonville a solid 1-2 punch at pass rush. Devin Lloyd was one of my favorite players to study this draft cycle, and his length shows up on film and gives him the potential to disrupt passing lanes. I will be paying attention to see if on sub packages you see Lloyd drop down to the edge — something Utah did with him — and Walker kick inside, giving Jacksonville a solid sub package of pass rushers.

Then the Jaguars added Chad Muma, an experienced and aware linebacker who is adept at taking on blocks, can play sideline-to-sideline, and will pick your pocket as a quarterback if you neglect to look him off or move him with your eyes.

Cornerback Gregory Junior, drafted in the sixth round at 197 overall, is the first-ever draft pick out of Ouachita Baptist. So, a little bit of football history to impress your friends tonight.

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (21 overall)

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue (30 overall)

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (54 overall)

Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (62 overall)

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (103 overall)

Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (135 overall)

Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky (145 overall)

Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (243 overall)

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers (251 overall)

Nazeeh Johnson, CB, Marshall (259 overall)



In looking around the grades from other analysts, it seems opinions are varied on what the Kansas City Chiefs did in the draft. Count me (Mark) among those who are high on what the Chiefs accomplished over the past few days. That starts with the pick of Trent McDuffie in the first round, after trading up to 21. As someone who was a fan of McDuffie’s game, grabbing him at that point in the draft looked like a great pick to me. McDuffie can play both man and zone coverage well, and gives the Chiefs a solid option at corner on Day One. Getting George Karlaftis at the end of the first round, one of the more polished pass rushers in the draft, also looks like a great pick for Kansas City.

They added three more players who can contribute as rookies on the second night of the draft. Skyy Moore might project best as a slot receiver in the NFL, but his release package and violent hands against press reminded many of Julian Edelman. Leo Chenal was built to play linebacker, and while coverage might be a part of his game he needs to develop, the athleticism is there. With a need at safety, the Chiefs also added Bryan Cook from Cincinnati. Cook is an impressive player when dropped down into the box, but he also saw 291 snaps last year at a deep safety, and gives the Chiefs some versatility in the back of their defense.

Their pick in the fourth round, cornerback Joshua Williams from Fayetteville State, was a dominant cornerback at the Division II level. He has the length and ability to be a press cornerback in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Dylan Parham, G, Memphis (90 overall)

Zamir White, RB, Georgia (122 overall)

Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU (126 overall)

Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee (175 overall)

Thayer Munford Jr., OT, Ohio State (238 overall)

Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA (250 overall)



The Las Vegas Raiders were not on the clock until the third round, thanks to the trade for Devante Adams. Still, they added a solid option on the interior, with Dylan Parham from Memphis. He could slide into their right guard spot and start Week 1, making this a solid value addition.

Near the start of Day Three, the Raiders added two rotational options. First was running back Zamir White, who could be the bruiser in the Raiders’ running back room which as a lot of slasher types already. Neil Farrell Jr. was graded by many as among the top options at defensive tackle, and his burst off the ball coupled with his hand technique are a solid starting point for an NFL career.

They also added defensive tackle Matthew Butler, a player who I loved on film. Butler plays with a motor that runs red-hot, and if he can add some two-gap ability to his current strength as a penetrator, he can be an asset early for the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (17 overall)

JT Woods, S, Baylor (79 overall)

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (123 overall)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA (160 overall)

Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia (195 overall)

Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest (214 overall)

Deane Leonard, CB, Mississippi (236th overall)

Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue (260 overall)



Thanks to a great pre-draft process, Zion Johnson worked his way into the first round. Johnson saw time at both tackle and guard during his college career, and even kicked inside to center during the Senior Bowl, and that potential versatility made him a first-round pick. He projects best at guard, and the Los Angeles Chargers can slot him in at right guard to start his NFL career. Getting their best five in front of Justin Herbert had to be a goal for Tom Telesco going into the draft, and the selection of Johnson is a huge step in that direction. Then in the third round they added J.T. Woods, the second Baylor safety to come off the board. With both Nasir Adderly and Derwin James in the fold, this is a nice option behind those two players. Woods is a speedy, rangy type of safety and you can see the Chargers perhaps using him as the center fielder in some three-safety packages alongside Adderly and James, who have both spent some time down in the box.

Perhaps their most intriguing selection was Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, in the sixth round. Salyer was expected to be off the board well before the sixth round, and during his time at Georgia he played across the entire offensive line. Given the pick of Johnson and Salyer, it seems the Chargers are placing an emphasis on versatility along their offensive line.

Los Angeles Rams: B-

(Syndication: Journal Sentinel)

Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin (104)

Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State (142 overall)

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (164 overall)

Quentin Lake, S, UCLA (211 overall)

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (212 overall)

Daniel Hardy, DE, Montana State (235 overall)

Russ Yeast, S, Kansas State (253 overall)

A.J. Arcuri, OT, Michigan State (261 overall)



For the second straight season, the Rams combined their “F them picks” archetype with developmental prospects when they did have picks. It’s an interesting strategy, but the Lombardi Trophy is a good counter-argument to any dissent. Logan Bruss is an active blocker with potential at both guard and tackle, Decobie Durant is an undersized, aggressive slot defender, Kyren Williams has shown some things as an all-around back, and Lake, the son of Carnell Lake, has backup potential with a possible immediate role on special teams. One wonders how long the Rams can keep getting away with their organizational philosophy, and there are legitimate questions about the hit rate here, but as we said, the ring is the thing.

Miami Dolphins: B-

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Channing Tindall, LB, Miami (102 overall)

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (125 overall)

Cameron Goode, EDGE, Cal (224 overall)

Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State (247 overall)



Thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, the Miami Dolphins were not on the clock until the end of the third round. They added Channing Tindall, an explosive athlete at linebacker who, if nothing else, gives defensive coordinator Josh Boyer the ideal spy on third-down situations to contain athletic quarterbacks. Georgia let him fly around the field and rely on his athleticism, and in that kind of role he could thrive.

Wide receiver is not a huge need for the Dolphins, given the presence of last year’s first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and the trade for Hill, but Erik Ezukanma gives them a big-framed receiver that was lost with the trade of DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (32 overall)

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson (42 overall)

Ed Ingram, OG, LSU (59 overall)

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma (66 overall)

Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (118 overall)

Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota (165 overall)

Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (169 overall)

Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (184th overall)

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State (191 overall)

Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina (227 overall)

The Vikings agreed to move from 12 to 32 in a trade with the Lions, and still got the second-best safety in this draft class in Lewis Cine. Cine is a hammerhead downhill safety with violent intentions and the range and athleticism to win all over the field. And in Andrew Booth, Minnesota gets what it desperately needed — a legitimate cornerback who can play off and press, and has the range to match with NFL receivers. LSU’s Ed Ingram is an underrated, butt-kicking pulling guard who will fill another huge need, and Brian Asamoah has the traits to make his name as the kind of three-down ‘backer the Vikings have expertly cultivated over time. Watch out for Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe, who somehow lasted to the second round, and gave George Karlaftis all he could handle when he was on point last season.

In that they were able to grab extra picks and still refill a really bad secondary, this draft appears to be a success.

New England Patriots: B-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (29 overall)

Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (50 overall)

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (85 overall)

Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (121 overall)

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (127 overall)

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (137 overall)

Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (183 overall)

Sam Roberts, DE, Northwest Missouri State (200 overall)

Chasen Hines, C, LSU (210 overall)

Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan (245 overall)



Bill Belichick certainly zigs when the rest of the league zags, and that is reflected in the decisions the New England Patriots made at the start of the draft. After trading down from 21 overall with the Kansas City Chiefs — a move many anticipated given the Patriots’ recent history of draft-day trades — the Patriots added interior offensive lineman Cole Strange from Chattanooga. Strange generated a lot of buzz during the pre-draft process and is a great athlete at the position, but the pick was still a bit earlier than most expected. Then the organiztaion addressed a need at wide receiver in the middle of the second round, adding the speedy Tyquan Thornton from Baylor. Thornton posted the fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine among receivers, and gives the Patriots a vertical presense in the passing game. Still, that pick will be compared to the likes of Alec Pierce, George Pickens and Skyy Moore, some well-rounded receivers who came off the board in the following group of picks.

Marcus Jones was built in a lab to play cornerback for Belichick, and his ability to play inside and outside is a plus. He is also undersized, which might see him used primarily in the slot at the next level. He was also one of the most productive kick returners in all of college football the past few seasons, and Belichick loves special teams value.

They began Day Three with adding another undersized cornerback, Jack Jones from Arizona State. Jones has fantastic change-of-direction skills as well as the ability to explode into passing lanes when playing off coverage. Then they brought in Pierre Strong Jr., a shifty running back from South Dakota State. When they drafted quarterback Bailey Zappe, it might have raised more eyebrows, but his accuracy and pocket management fit their quarterback profile.

Perhaps the underlying theme of this draft from New England? Speed. For years Patriots fans have been clamoring for more athleticism. With this class, they got faster.

New Orleans Saints: C

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (11 overall)

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa (19 overall)

Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (49 overall)

D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force

Moving up to the 11th overall pick to take Ohio State receiver Chris Olave? The wisdom of that move depends on how you see Olave. Some question his ability to be physical at the catch point; my opinion is that Olave’s ability to get open all over the field transcends that issue, and will help New Orleans’ quarterbacks for years to come.

I am not nearly as high on the selection of Trevor Penning. I suspected that some NFL team would take Penning in the first round, because guys in facilities love glass-eaters, but Penning’s tape screams “third-round,” and if they’re expecting him to replace Terron Armstead, they’re in for a very rude awakening.

From there, the Saints reached on some interesting depth prospects, and you have to look at the big picture. When they traded with the Eagles for that extra first-round pick, the idea was to get much better as a team. Did they do that? With Olave, yes. With Penning, probably not. If Penning hits, it’s an above-average draft, but you have to see things I simply do not with that player.

New York Giants: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon (5 overall)

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (7 overall)

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (43 overall)

Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina (67)

Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (81 overall)

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (112 overall)

Dane Belton, S, Iowa (114 overall)

Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (146 overall)

DJ Davidson, DT, Arizona State (147 overall)

Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina (173rd overall)

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (182 overall)



The days of Dave Gettleman’s arrogance and reach picks are officially and mercifully over, and with new GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in charge, things are actually starting to make sense. With their two first-round picks, you could argue that the Giants took the best players at two positions of paramount importance. Kayvon Thibodeaux, for all the (wrong) stuff you hear about his effort, is a potentially transformative multi-gap pass-rusher, and Evan Neal is the safest bet among the best offensive tackles in this class — he can also kick inside to guard if need be. And Wan’Dale Robinson, who you could way is a smaller Deebo Samuel, should have all kinds of opportunities to eat in Daboll’s multi-faceted passing game. And sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers looks like a huge steal.

Perhaps 2023 is when the Giants have their final answer on Daniel Jones, and maybe that’s when they make that pick. For now, there’s some actual stability in Big Blue Land.

New York Jets: A

(Syndication: The Record)

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (4 overall)

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (10 overall)

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State (26 overall)

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (36 overall)

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (101 overall)

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (111 overall)

Michael Clemons, DE, Texas A&M (117 overall)

Full credit to Jets general manager Joe Douglas – he had a ton of draft capital at his disposal and he put it to good use. The New York Jets added Sauce Gardner at the start of the first round, a pairing that I saw coming from miles away and was writing about back in January. Gardner looks every bit like a Richard Sherman clone, which draws comparisons to the defense Robert Saleh built in San Francisco with the 49ers. Then they gave Zach Wilson an explosive weapon on the outside with Garrett Wilson with their second pick in the first round, a receiver that many viewed as the top option in this class.

But the Jets were not done, adding to the edge as well with a trade back into the first round for Jermaine Johnson II, an experienced pass rusher with a complete tool-kit off the edge. Putting him across from Carl Lawson will be huge for this defense.

Then on the second night of the draft they added Breece Hall early in the second round, which gives the Jets a solid 1-2 tandem between him and Michael Carter, and their skill-sets complement each other’s perfectly. In the third round, despite having signed C.J. Uzomah in free agency, they brought in Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who might put up better numbers in the pros than he did at Ohio State, when he was playing with the likes of Wilson and Chris Olave — a pair of top-15 receivers in the draft — every Saturday.

Also, keep an eye on Max Mitchell, the tackle from Louisiana. He was a four-year starter and saw time at both left and right tackle, and is a technically sound as it gets for a prospect.

Philadelphia Eagles: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia (13 overall)

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska (51 overall)

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (83 overall)

Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (181 overall)

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (198 overall)

The extent to which you’re all in on this draft has a lot to do with your view of Jordan Davis’ NFL potential. If you think he’s stuck as a two-down run-plugger, you’re likely put off by a 13th overall pick here. But if, like me, you have studied what Davis was asked to do in Georgia’s defense (hold the point more than pressure), and you aren’t worried about weight and effort stuff, and you see the flashes of total disruption against the best the NCAA has to offer, you might think the Eagles got Vita Vea with even more pass-rushing potential. I’m in the latter camp, so there you go.

As to Jurgens, the athletic Nebraska center, Jason Kelce has already taken the rookie under his wing, and even suggested to the Eagles that they select his eventual replacement. Jurgens will lose strength battles (like Kelce), but also like Kelce, he’s a tough, smart blocker who can run any kind of zone you want, and can also beat people up at the second and that levels.

And to get Nakobe Dean, Davis’ past and future teammate, where they did? Well, Dean had first-round tape and third-round medicals. It’s a bit of a risk, but if healthy, Dean can solve most of the Eagles’ linebacker problems in a hurry. Grant Calcaterra is a sneaky-good tight end who can excel in this offense.

Given the future draft capital they got from the Saints pre-draft, it’s hard to dislike where the Eagles went, especially if Dean pans out.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (20 overall)

George Pickens, WR, Georgia (52 overall)

DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M (84 overall)

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (138 overall)

Connor Heyward, FB, Michigan State (208 overall)

Mark Robinson, LB, Mississippi (225 overall)

Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State (241 overall)



As the only team to draft a quarterback within the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, the second-guessing has already begun regarding Pittsburgh’s selection of Kenny Pickett at 20 overall. However, rather than moving up in the draft to make Pickett the selection, the Steelers stayed at 20 and got their potential QB of the future. Sure, given how the draft played out the Steelers might have been able to draft him at 52, but perhaps other teams shared their view of Pickett as the only QB worth drafting early, and they could not plan on Pickett being there in the second round. If you have the quarterback you want staring you in the face, why leave it to the Gods?

Then they added two other players with first-round talent, who might have slid in the draft due to other factors. Inconsistent quarterback play in 2020 and a knee injury prior to 2021 might have caused Pickens to slide out of the first round, but the receiver we saw in 2019 — and in flashes in 2021 after coming back from the injury — is a first-round player. DeMarvin Leal suffered as a “tweener,” but in Pittsburgh with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward around him, Leal should find some opportunities to pin his ears back and get after the passer. Calvin Austin III, their pick in the fourth round, is a home-run threat each time he touches the ball, and should give the Steelers something on manufactured touches. Connor Heyward gets to join his brother, Cam, in Pittsburgh. That gives the Steelers another set of brothers, joining T.J. and Derek Watt.

San Francisco 49ers: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drake Jackson, DL, USC (61 overall)

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU (93 overall)

Danny Gray, WR, SMU (105 overall)

Spencer Burford, OG, Texas-San Antonio (172 overall)

Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo (172 overall)

Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham (187 overall)

Kalia Davis, DT, UCF (220 overall)

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (221 overall)

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (262 overall — MR. IRRELEVANT)



The 49ers didn’t have a lot of picks to work with up top, but they got a potential “wow” player with Drake Jackson at the end of the second round. There were two Drake Jacksons at USC — the 275-pound multi-gap mauler who looked like a first-rounder in 2019, and the 240-pound edge guy who wasn’t quite the same player. Given that Jackson showed up at 273 pounds at his pro day, bet the over on potential. Tyrion Davis-Price is an interesting and explosive back who should work very well in Kyle Shanahan’s run schemes, Danny Gray can win in all areas of the field, and of the small-school guys San Francisco bet on, keep an eye on Toledo cornerback Samuel Womack, who might be a slot starter sooner than you think.

Seattle Seahawks: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (9 overall)

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota (40 overall)

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (41 overall)

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (72 overall)

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (109 overall)

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (153 overall)

Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State (158 overall)

Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (229 overall)

Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne (233 overall)



The Seahawks started the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era in 2010 by hitting repeatedly on undervalued assets. Over the last half-decade, that same brain trust has drafted horribly by betting over and over on overvalued prospects. With a rebuild nigh, Seattle decided to stop getting cute, and went back to drafting good players who can help their team. Novel concept.

No Seahawks position group has been more ill-served over the last few years in an evaluative sense than the offensive line, so it’s surprising that Seattle got the best pass-protecting left tackle (Charles Cross) and the best pass-protecting right tackle (Abraham Lucas) in the same draft. Kenneth Walker III isn’t a headbanger in the Marshawn Lynch mold, but he’s a versatile slasher with big play potential, and Boye Mafe brings former Seahawks star Michael Bennett to mind with his get-off and gap versatility.

The Seahawks also came into this draft light on cornerbacks, and they addressed that with two guys who are bigger defenders, used to playing press. Coby Bryant, the “other” Cincinnati cornerback, won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2021, and Tariq Woolen is a former receiver with athletic traits all over the place who was taken in the fifth round. A similar story to Richard Sherman’s? We’ll have to wait and see, but as much as Carroll and Schneider have earned no equity with their recent drafts, there’s not much to criticize here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B-

(AP Photo/John Locher )

Logan Hall, DL, Houston (33 overall)

Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan (57 overall)

Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (91 overall)

Cade Otton, TE, Washington (106 overall)

Jake Camarda, P, Georgia (133 overall)

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (157 overall)

Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota (218 overall)

Andre Anthony, LB, LSU (248 overall)



The Bucs traded out of the first round and took Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd overall pick. Hall has some good tape as a multi-gap defender, though I’m not as high on him as some, and there were some better players on the boards who can do what Hall can do. Goedeke. Bernhard Raimann’s bookend at Central Michigan, fits the Bucs’ preferences as a Hulk Smash tackle who will probably convert to guard. Especially with the return of Tom Brady, the Bucs are loaded enough to spend on developmental and luxury picks, so this makes sense from that perspective but you’d like to see better players that were available at multiple picks.

The sleeper to watch here is Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, a player with a ton of athletic potential who might work his way into that secondary sooner than later.

Tennessee Titans: B

(Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (18 overall)

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (35 overall)

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (69 overall)

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (86 overall)

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (131 overall)

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (143 overall)

Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (163 overall)

Theo Jackson, S, Tennessee (204 overall)

Chance Campbell, LB, Mississippi (219 overall)



Ultimately, how this draft class turns out hinges on two players: Treylon Burks and Malik Willis. With the Tennessee Titans trading away A.J. Brown during the first round, they added perhaps a mini version of Brown when they drafted Burks with the pick at 18 overall. Burks perhaps slid down boards due to a less-than-inspiring 40-yard dash time, but when you remember he ran that 40 at 225 pounds — and when you see him running away from defenders on the field — you might be more confident the pick pans out.

Then there is Willis. The post-mortems on how the league viewed this quarterback class are coming — including yet another from yours truly — but if the Titans can unlock his potential, getting him in the third round will be a steal.

Roger McCreary is a fiesty cornerback who stood up to some of the best the SEC had to offer at reciever, including Ja’Marr Chase, Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. Yes, he lacks ideal length at the position, but he makes up for that with technique and footwork. Nicholas Petite-Frere gives the Titans an option at right tackle early in his career, and could eventually be their left tackle.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, their second pick in the fourth round, is a dynamic athlete at tight end who can settle into a move-TE role, or even see time as a fullback/H-Back. Kyle Philips, who the Titans added in the fifth round, is a walking ladder drill with dynamic footwork. If he can reign in some of that footwork — as sometimes his releases and technique were “too much of a good thing” — he can be a playmaker out of the slot.

Washington Commanders: B

(Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (16 overall)

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (47 overall)

Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama (98 overall)

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (144 overall)

Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (149 overall)

Chris Paul, G, Tulsa (230 overall)

Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State (240 overall)

People are calling Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson an overdraft at 16 overall after Washington traded down with the Saints, but if you look at the receivers left on the board, Dotson was the best guy at that point. It does sting a bit that the Saints took Chris Olave, and the Lions took Jameson Williams at 12 with their leaping trade with the Vikings. But Dotson is a professional receiver who can come in and help right away. After that, it was Alabama all the way, as Washington selected run-stopping tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round, and power running back Brian Robinson in the third. There may have been better players left at each of those positions, but they fit what Ron Rivera wants.

As for the quarterback situation… well, that got a lot more interesting with the selection of Sam Howell, who I think is the second-best quarterback in this class. Go back and watch Howell’s 2020 tape, when he had running backs and receivers, and tell me that Carson Wentz’s ears aren’t burning.

1

1