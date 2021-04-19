  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2021 NFL draft: Jaycee Horn, son of Joe, could end up this year's best CB

Eric Edholm
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, which starts April 29, Yahoo Sports will count down our top 100 overall prospects. We’ll count them down in groups of five for Nos. 100-51, followed by more in-depth reports on our top 50 players, with help from our scouting assistant, Liam Blutman. We reserve the right to make changes to players’ grades and evaluations based on injury updates, pro-day workouts or late-arriving information from NFL teams.

Other prospect rankings: Nos. 100-96 | 95-91 | 90-86 | 85-81 | 80-76 | 75-71 | 70-66 | 65-61 | 60-56 | 55-51 | 50. OT Liam Eichenberg | 49. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. | 48. LB Chazz Surratt | 47. EDGE Joe Tryon | 46. OT-OG Alex Leatherwood | 45. CB Asante Samuel Jr. | 44. DL Levi Onwuzurike | 43. LB Jabril Cox | 42. DT Daviyon Nixon | 41. EDGE Ronnie Perkins | 40. LB Nick Bolton | 39. CB Ifeatu Melifonwu | 38. WR Elijah Moore | 37. OT Jalen Mayfield | 36. EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. | 35. CB Elijah Molden | 34. RB Travis Etienne | 33. WR Kadarius Toney | 32. EDGE Jayson Oweh | 31. LB Zaven Collins | 30. DT Christian Barmore | 29. QB Mac Jones | 28. CB Caleb Farley | 27. RB Javonte Williams | 26. C-OG Landon Dickerson | 25. S Trevon Moehrig | 24. CB Greg Newsome II | 23. WR Rashod Bateman | 22. EDGE Greg Rousseau | 21. OT Christian Darrisaw | 20. RB Najee Harris | 19. LB-S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | 18. EDGE Jaelan Phillips | 17. OT Teven Jenkins

Here&#39;s how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)
Here's how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)

15. South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.10 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Long, physical press corner with elite traits and great bloodlines, but his tackling and recognition could improve

Games watched: Tennessee (2020), Auburn (2020), Florida (2020), Texas A&M (2020)

The skinny: A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 189 nationally), the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn racked up more than 30 scholarship offers — including from Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State — but chose the Gamecocks. Jaycee started 10 of his 11 games as a true freshman, making 45 tackles (four for losses), two sacks and eight pass breakups, earning him all-SEC freshman team honors and sharing SC’s Most Productive Defensive Player Award (with T.J. Brunson).

In 2019, Horn made 40 tackles (two for losses), one sack, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 starts. He made 16 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions and six pass breakups in seven starts in 2020, earning second-team all-conference. Following the firing of head coach Will Muschamp, Horn opted out for the remainder of the season and declared early for the 2021 NFL draft.

Upside: Terrific measurements for a press-man corner. Great length (33-inch arms, 77 1/4-inch wingspan) and quality weight distribution. Affects the catch point with length and jumping ability.

Landed on Yahoo Sports’ 2021 All-Juice Team following a pro-day showcase with a 42-inch vertical jump, 133-inch broad jump, 19 bench press reps and a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Light feet for a man with his length. Good change-of-direction skills to mirror routes. Good makeup speed if receivers gain a step on him.

Often asked to follow the opponent’s best receiver, no matter their size or skill set. Covered everyone from slot receivers (Elijah Moore) to outside threats (Terrace Marshall Jr.) and even the best tight ends (had some great reps vs. Kyle Pitts). Camped in Seth Williams’ pocket for four quarters in a dominant performance vs. Auburn.

Lined up outside predominantly but was asked on occasion to move inside when needed — also played slot extensively as freshman. Coverage-diverse — played lot of physical press, but also press-bail, off-man, and zone (cover-2, cover-3 e.g.).

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn has the look of a long press corner with high upside. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn has the look of a long press corner with high upside. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Pitched some shutouts in coverage — zero catches allowed vs. Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M in 2020 (and wasn’t targeted a single time vs. Aggies). Allowed only eight grabs (on 24 targets and 239 coverage snaps) all of 2020. Gets his hands on a lot of passes — 25 pass breakups in 30 career games (on 124 targets).

Keeps eyes in the backfield in zone and looks through the receiver. Stays patient and ready to pounce. Will come off his spot to make plays elsewhere. Strong blitzing potential — wasn’t asked to do it a lot but had a high conversion rate.

Great football DNA. Three-year starter who was mentally ready to face the SEC as an 18-year-old freshman. Feisty competitor — aggressive, strong and plays with an edge. Young — turns 22 years old in November — with breathtaking upside. Could end up the best corner in this entire class.

Downside: Very aggressive and handsy to a fault. Flagged eight times (three were declined/offsetting) in seven games in 2020. Total of 13 flags (nine accepted penalties) over his final two seasons (19 games). Keeps his hands on receivers almost throughout the route and could be begging for refs to throw flags — must trust his quick, natural feet better.

Questionable finishing skills on the ball. Only two career INTs, both coming in the same game. PFF credited him with four dropped INTs in his career. Hands (9 1/4 inches) are on the small side. Went his first 26 college games without a pick.

Wasn’t as effective in the red zone as you’d have hoped — allowed three TDs in 2020 in the red area. Can get crossed up on rub routes — will fail to recognize they’re coming and hesitate how to beat them.

Good battle with DeVonta Smith in 2019, but Smith beat him twice for first-down grabs. Route anticipation could use more refinement. Not as effective in zone — doesn’t yet have an ideal feel for gaining proper depth, especially in cover-2.

Tackling needs work — 24 career missed tackles, nearly one per game. There were times last season when he appeared to hold back as a tackler — was he trying not to get hurt? Lack of force on some tackle attempts raises some questions. Stuck on some blocks when run plays scooted right past him (see Ole Miss game, right before he opted out).

Didn’t run a 3-cone drill or short shuttle at his pro day.

Best-suited destination: Horn’s traits, instincts and youth are highly promising, and he profiles as an immediate starter with Pro Bowl upside. He ideally should work in a man-heavy scheme or perhaps as a cover-3 corner. He might not be asked to shadow WR1s right away, but he can play both sides of the line and in the slot.

Did you know: Jaycee’s father, Joe Horn, was a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1996, one of only two players who went from Itawamba Community College (Miss.) straight to the NFL. He played 12 years with three teams, made four Pro Bowls as a member of the New Orleans Saints and ranks in the top 100 all-time in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs.

And he’s spawned quite the football family. Jaycee has two other brothers who have played high-level football. Older brother, Joe Jr., spent time on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster in 2019 and played in the XFL in 2020. And younger brother, Jaycob, is a wide receiver who committed to Texas State.

Player comp: Kyle Fuller

Expected draft range: Top-20 pick, and it's entirely possible he doesn't make it past either the Philadelphia Eagles at 12 or the New England Patriots at 15

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins is a mauler at right tackle (or guard?)

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 17 — a massive, mauling right tackle who loves to bury people.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Michigan's Kwity Paye is an elite athlete, but what's his upside?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 16 overall — a promising rusher who could use some refinement.

  • Report: Bears agree to terms with Tashaun Gipson

    Chicago is keeping one of its key defensive free agents. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Bears have agreed to terms with safety Tashaun Gipson on a one-year deal. Gipson started all 16 games for Chicago last year, recording a pair of interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. Only cornerback Kyle Fuller [more]

  • NFL rumors: Tony Jefferson visiting 49ers for workout, physical

    Tony Jefferson hasn't played since 2019, but could make his comeback as a 49er.

  • Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

    The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas. Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added. The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Off Extremist America First Caucus After Backlash

    But the conservative Republican member of Congress still vows to push Donald Trump's "America First agenda with my congressional colleagues."

  • Pass or fail: Bengals unveil new uniforms, which look a lot like their old uniforms

    Can you tell the difference between the Bengals' new uniforms and their old uniforms?

  • Giants trade down, select Micah Parsons in latest CBS Sports mock draft

    In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the New York Giants trade back (with New England) and select Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

  • Endeavor’s UFC Buyout, Improved Market May Bode Well for IPO

    Back on March 31, Endeavor Group Holdings filed an S-1 with the SEC that indicated the company had entered into an agreement to buy the 49.9% of UFC it does not own, as part of its renewed bid to go public. You may recall the Hollywood conglomerate was set to IPO in September 2019 before […]

  • Super Typhoon Surigae rapidly intensifies to a Cat. 5 near Philippines

    Super Typhoon Surigae surged in intensity from a Category 1 storm on Friday to a beastly Category 5 monster on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 190 mph with higher gusts. Why it matters: This storm — known as Typhoon Bising in the Philippines — is just the latest of many tropical cyclones to undergo a process known as rapid intensification, a feat that studies show is becoming more common due to climate change. It weakened slightly, to the equivalent of a strong Category 4 storm, on Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The storm set a record for the strongest tropical cyclone during the month of April anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.The storm will recurve out to sea just northeast of the Philippines, sparing the disaster-prone country from its worst impacts, but it will bring heavy rains, high seas and gusty winds to some areas. It may also help shake up weather patterns far downstream, including across North America, over the next few weeks. Details: The storm maxed out at the top end of the scale according to techniques that meteorologists use to estimate storm intensity via satellites, scoring an 8 out of 8 on one particular metric, which is unusual. Of note: Since aircraft do not fly into West Pacific typhoons the way they do in the Atlantic, we may never know how strong Super Typhoon Surigae was, and it's possible the 190 mph intensity was an underestimate.By the numbers: The storm is the first Category 5 tropical cyclone (a category that includes hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones) to occur in 2021. Typically, each year sees about 18 Category 4 and 5 storms around the world. The storm jumped from a 90-mph Category 1 storm Friday to a 180-mph Category 5 super typhoon 24 hours later, a staggering rate of intensification that is more than double the criteria for rapid intensification. The storm further intensified to an estimated maximum sustained winds of 190 mph by Saturday evening. Chart showing satellite-based intensity estimates of Super Typhoon Surigae, including the sharp jump during the past 24 hours. Chart: University of Wisconsin/CIMSSDriving this news: The number of high-end tropical cyclones is increasing as the world continues to warm.Projections show that future Atlantic hurricane seasons, for example, could bring a greater proportion of Category 4 and 5 storms, though it's not yet clear if the total number of storms will increase. There is evidence, including from the record 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, that more storms in the North Atlantic Ocean basin are undergoing rapid intensification, which can be extremely dangerous if the intensity ramps up near land.Super Typhoons like Surigae feed off warm ocean waters and humid air masses, both of which are increasingly abundant as sea and air temperatures warm in response to human-caused global warming. The bottom line: Super Typhoon Surigae is passing east of the Philippines on Sunday, and is close enough to bring dangerously high surf, heavy rain and gusty winds to eastern and northeastern portions of the country, including the eastern Visayas and Bicol region.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jets take Georgia edge rusher in new CBS Sports mock

    CBS Sports has the Jets taking Zach Wilson and Azeez Ojulari in their most recent mock draft.

  • Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms for 2021 season

    The Cincinnati Bengals show off their new uniform combinations in the franchise's first major change to its look since 2004.

  • COVID 'long-haulers' share how they felt better after the vaccine: ‘For the 1st time in a long time, I have hope’

    Why are some COVID-19 patients finding relief from their long-term symptoms after getting the vaccine? Experts have two theories.

  • 2021 All-Juice Team: Terez Paylor's legacy continues with 7th edition of squad that includes Justin Fields, Kyle Pitts

    While we could never replicate the precise work that Terez did on the construction of his team, we attempted to put together a squad that Terez could be proud of.

  • Soccer's Super League plan is repulsive. But a version of it could be great

    The Super League as proposed by 12 elite clubs has two major flaws. But there's a solution that undoes them and benefits everyone.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fans target quarterback, cornerback early

    Phil Perry put the power in the peoples' hands in his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft, polling Patriots fans to see who fans want New England to target in each round. Here's who would be coming to the Patriots if fans had control.

  • Strength of 2021 draft class aligns nicely with Packers needs

    Need a WR, CB, OT or DL? The Packers do, and the 2021 NFL draft looks stocked at all four spots in the top 100.

  • Winner’s Bag: Stewart Cink, RBC Heritage

    A complete list of the golf equipment Stewart Cink used to win the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage

  • Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase reunion makes sense even if Bengals QB isn’t pushing for it

    The Cincinnati Bengals reuniting Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 NFL draft makes too much sense.

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.