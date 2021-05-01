2021 NFL draft: Biggest winners, losers from Day 2

We’ve got two more rounds of the 2021 NFL draft in the books, with four more to go on Saturday before this year’s event wraps up.

Here are our picks for the biggest winners and losers from Day 2 action:

Winner | Florida QB Kyle Trask

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Trask wasn't just the first second-tier quarterback to come off the board after five were selected in the first round, he also landed in the perfect spot, sitting behind Tom Brady and waiting for his own chance to lead the defending Super Bowl champs. He's no stranger to waiting his turn, and he proved last year for the Gators that he can make the most of it when his number is finally called.

Winner | Cleveland Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Browns got a huge steal with Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at No. 52 overall, landing a player that would have been a great value at their first-round selection. Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz brings elite speed to their offense, as well.

Loser | Indianapolis Colts

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts only had one pick on Friday, and they used it to take another edge defender, after spending their first-round selection on Michigan's Kwity Paye. Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo is a solid prospect, but they still don't have a starting left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo.

Winner | Detroit Lions

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After landing Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the first round, Detroit shifted their focus to rebuilding their defense on Day 2, and they scored big. The defensive front got a couple of disruptive playmakers in Washington's Levi Onwuzurike and North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, then stole a big corner in Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Winner | Washington Football Team

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

You win in the draft by matching need with value, and Washington did both on Day 2. Texas' Samuel Cosmi is the pro-ready left tackle they desperately needed, and they landed him at No. 51 overall. North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown was a huge steal at No. 82 overall, and Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is an intriguing prospect they grabbed at No. 74 overall.

Story continues

Loser | Seattle Seahawks

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks used their only pick on Friday to help Russell Wilson, but not in the way they needed most. Despite already having a talented tandem of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at wide receiver, Seattle spend their second-round selection on an undersized-but-explosive pass-catcher in Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge. They needed offensive line help, and maybe even a corner, instead of adding a rotational receiver.

1

1