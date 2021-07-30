2021 Cardinals training camp preview: The defensive line

The Arizona Cardinals have begun training camp and practices, getting ready for the start of the season. We have covered all the positions on offense so far. Now we move to the defensive side of the ball.

Next up is the defensive line, which got a big upgrade with J.J. Watt. It was a group that struggled last season because of injuries. Almost every single defensive lineman landed on injured reserve. Jordan Phillips landed on it twice.

So let’s look at the position — the players on the roster, their stats, the questions, the position battles and the outlook for the players on the roster.

The players on the roster

The Cardinals, including J.J. Watt, who is currently on PUP, have nine defensive linemen on the roster.

J.J. Watt, signed through 2022

Jordan Phillips, signed through 2022

Zach Allen, signed through 2022

Leki Fotu, signed through 2023

Rashard Lawrence, signed through 2023

Michael Dogbe, signed through 2021

Cam Murray, signed through 2023

David Parry, signed through 2021

Xavier Williams, signed through 2021

2020 stats

Cam Murray is an undrafted rookie and Parry has not played in a game since 2018.

J.J. Watt: 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, five sacks, two firced fumbles, an interception returned for a touchdown and seven pass breakups

Jordan Phillips: 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, three QB hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles

Zach Allen: 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, six QB hits, two sacks, three pass breakups

Leki Fotu: 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits, one sack

Rashard Lawrence: Nine tackles, one tackle for loss

Michael Dogbe: one tackle, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, one sack

Xavier Williams: 24 tackles, one QB hit, one sack

Questions

Injuries were a major issue last season. Phillips, Allen, Fotu and Lawrence all landed on IR at one point last season and Phillips landed there twice. Phillips was a bit of a bust last season after signing a three-year, $30 million deal to join the Cardinals. He had 9.5 sacks in 2019 and looked productive when healthy. The question is whether he can bounce back and do what he did in 2019 in Buffalo. Can Watt build on his solid season last year but be more like his elite seasons? Will Fotu and Lawrence emerge into productive roles in their second year? Can Allen avoid the injury and put a full season together like we have seen him do in stretches of games?

Position battles

Watt is a starter. Phillips probably is, but Allen could push him for the job. The starting nose tackle position is certainly in play for someone, with Lawrence appearing to be the early favorite. Fotu and Williams could compete as well. Parry was a starter for the Colts a few years ago at the nose.

Roster outlook

Roster locks

Watt, Phillips, Allen, Fotu and Lawrence will all be on the roster.

Players to watch

With one or two spots on the defensive line left for the roster, Michael Dogbe is intriguing in his third season. Williams, who began his career with the Cardinals before spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs, has the experience to make the team as well. I think Parry is an X-factor at nose tackle.

Longshots

Murray is probably not in real contention for the 53-man roster. However, with an expanded practice squad for the second year in a row, he will probably end up there.

