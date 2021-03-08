2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities in Atlanta, Georgia. Was the Slam Dunk Contest one of the worst ever, or did it beat expectations, considering the odds stacked against this COVID-affected season? Was Giannis Antetokounmpo's MPV performance legit or more a result of the lazy defense we've come to expect in the All-Star Game? Chris & Vince debate these topics and more, while Chris takes a trip down memory lane to talk about the first time he dunked on his dad.

Later in the episode, the guys analyze Blake Griffin's buy-out from Detroit and migration to the Brooklyn Nets, before discussing the return of Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America. (36:40)

Follow Chris Haynes: @ChrisBHaynes

Follow Vincent Goodwill: @VinceGoodwill

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts