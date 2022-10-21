2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Are you ready for some football?

Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season.

From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady to a potential Super Bowl preview between the Bills and Packers, Sunday Night Football is sure to deliver in 2022.

Here’s the full SNF schedule for the 2022 NFL season and how to watch each game:

2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Week 1

September 8 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

September 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3

Week 2

Sept. 18: Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 10

Week 3

Sept. 25: Denver Broncos 11, San Francisco 49ers 10

Week 4

Oct. 2: Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

Week 5

Oct. 9: Baltimore Ravens 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Week 6

Oct. 16: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 7

Oct. 23: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 8

Oct. 30: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 9

Nov. 6: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 10

Nov. 13: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 11

Nov. 20: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 12

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Thursday Night): New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Nov. 27: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 13

Dec. 4: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 14

Dec. 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 15

Dec. 18: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 16

Dec. 25 (Christmas Sunday Night): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 17

Jan. 1: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Week 18

Jan. 8: TBA

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock