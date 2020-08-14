2020 Fantasy Football WR Tiers: Terry McLaurin set to be this season's biggest breakout receiver

In my view, fantasy rankings are placing a linear thought process into an inherently fluid decision-making exercise. I often find there’s a heavy amount of frivolous debate on subjects like, “Why do you have Player-X at No. 12 but Player-Y at No. 15?” I don’t think it does the reader a service to try and take the numerical order as a one-to-one comparison, nor do we learn anything of use or substance about the players or how they will score us fantasy points on a week-to-week basis. For all the hype surrounding the event of the draft, winning weekly is still the name of the game in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

With that school of thought established, I do believe that using tiers by position helps offset some of the uselessness of rankings. It helps take some of the frivolity of arguing the difference of a few spots in the order. Most of the players in one tier have roughly the same value, whether they fall first in the set or last. The tiers provide more actionable information for fantasy gamers to use during drafts, specifically in terms of helping us imagine the range of outcomes for players from both a season-long and weekly standpoint. We get too caught up in where we think a player will rank at the end of the season, but tiering can help remind us that the goal soon enough will be all about constructing teams that are best set to win one week at a time.

The wide receiver position is as stocked as ever in today’s NFL. We still have long-time stalwart WR1s at the top of their game and a surprising influx of talent from the 2018 and 2019 wide receiver classes. The depth of the position is leading the majority of drafters to pluck running backs early and scoop potential breakout WRs or secure veterans in the mid-rounds.

No matter how you go about selecting wideouts this year, tier-based drafting can help you identify targets and when to take the plunge on a clump at the position to avoid cliffs that’ll leave your roster lacking.

WR Tier 1 - Elite, difference-making WR1s

1 - Davante Adams

2 - Michael Thomas

3 - Julio Jones

I’m doubling down on Davante Adams as my top fantasy wide receiver this year after having him there in 2019, as well. All the factors that led me to that prediction last year are still in place for 2020. I have Adams projected for an NFL-high 166 targets this year. With that kind of volume and a touchdown rate fluctuating back closer to his 8.6 from 2016-2018 after checking in at 3.9 in 2019, his case for the WR1 overall spot is as strong as anyone’s out there.

Despite having him at WR2 here, I can’t fault you if you take Michael Thomas ahead of Adams and any running back outside of the first tier. He has an ultra-safe projection even if he should come in under his 2019 reception total. You won’t lose your league if you take Thomas over Adams. But taking Adams over Thomas might give you the inside track to win it, just like taking Thomas over DeAndre Hopkins or Julio Jones would have done for you last year.

It feels like the fantasy football hive mind is just collectively bored with Julio Jones. However, given his place atop a wide receiver depth chart that’s barren after him and Calvin Ridley while playing for an offense that could lead the league in pass attempts ... he belongs with these two in Tier 1.

WR Tier 2 - Strong WR1 candidates

4 - Tyreek Hill

5 - Allen Robinson

6 - DeAndre Hopkins

7 - Chris Godwin

8 - Odell Beckham Jr.

9 - Mike Evans

10 - Adam Thielen

Allen Robinson is ranked at his ceiling here. It’s aggressive — however, we saw Robinson’s floor in 2019 when he finished WR11. Robinson was an elite player last year, leading all wide receivers in Reception Perception’s success rate vs. man coverage metric at 79.3 percent. We know what we’re getting if Mitchell Trubisky is the starter again. Now, if and when we do see Nick Foles, he could unlock more of Robinson’s vertical game prowess. Foles has thrown deep on 20.8 percent of his career attempts, a perfect fit to help Robinson get to his ceiling, as Rich Hribar noted.

DeAndre Hopkins going from Houston to Arizona is a massive boost for the Cardinals offense and Kyler Murray. It’s possible the initial results for Hopkins in fantasy aren’t as fun. He’s unlikely to reach the target totals (160-plus) we’re used to seeing from him in Houston. I have him at 140 over a full season.

