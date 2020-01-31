2020 Fantasy Baseball top 300 draft rankings: Who should go No. 1 overall?

Ready for 2020? (Photos by Sean M. Haffey/Elsa/Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Well, it’s that time once again. Fantasy baseball draft season is here!

Our experts have compiled their draft rankings, putting together the top 300 names in fantasy.

Which pitcher should be first off the board in Round 1? How will the elite outfield quintet of Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich, Mookie Betts, and Cody Bellinger shake out? Which stud rookie is worth an early pick?

Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don, and Andy Behrens offer up their positional ranks to help you with those questions and more.

Enough talk though. Let’s jump into the rankings!

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros