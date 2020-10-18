Our 2020 Big Ten football forecast ... and early Michigan-MSU score predictions

Free Press sports writers offer their predictions entering the 2020 Big Ten season, including the final score of the Michigan-Michigan State game, the Big Ten champion and College Football Playoff winners:

How will Michigan fare?

Rainer Sabin

U-M (4-4): It will be tough sledding for Jim Harbaugh and Co. this season. Road games at Minnesota and Ohio State along with home dates with Wisconsin and Penn State will make for a treacherous journey during the Big Ten’s truncated season. The Wolverines will navigate this schedule with a new starter at quarterback, a reconfigured receiving corps, a revamped offensive line and a reworked secondary. Expect the Wolverines to encounter some bumps before they arrive at the finish line.

Shawn Windsor

U-M (7-1): Wait, what? Yes, 7-1. We know the Wolverines will be very good defensively. We know they have skill players and a promising quarterback. Or at least we think we know. And we know U-M owns Penn State and Wisconsin when they play at Michigan Stadium. The lack of fans shouldn't matter. We also know Ohio State will win. Again ... 7-1? Yeah, it's time.

How will Michigan State fare?

Rainer Sabin

MSU (3-5): Mel Tucker takes over Michigan State’s program during the craziest year of our lifetimes. Could he shock and awe Spartans fans with a winning season? Don’t bet on it. MSU has too many holes on a roster and question marks at key positions, including the most important of them all – quarterback. If Tucker and the Spartans can flirt with a .500 record in December, the folks in East Lansing should be optimistic about the future.

Shawn Windsor

MSU (4-4): The Spartans need to beat Northwestern — at home — to make this happen. If Mel Tucker finishes at .500, the season will feel like a win. If his teams show some competitiveness with Penn State and Michigan, it will really feel like a win. Anything more is gravy.

Other predictions

Rainer Sabin

U-M vs. MSU score: U-M, 28-10.

Big Ten champ: Ohio State over Wisconsin.

CFP semifinals: Alabama over Clemson, Ohio State over Georgia.

CFP Final: Alabama over Ohio State.

Orion Sang

U-M vs. MSU score: U-M, 31-14

Big Ten champ: Ohio State over Wisconsin.

CFP semifinals: Ohio State over Georgia; Clemson over Alabama.

CFP final: Ohio State over Clemson.

Chris Solari

U-M vs. MSU score: U-M, 21-13

Big Ten champ: Ohio State over Minnesota.

CFP semifinals: Ohio State over Georgia; Clemson over Alabama.

CFP final: Clemson over Ohio State.

Shawn Windsor

U-M vs. MSU score: U-M, 26-13.

Big Ten champ: Ohio State over Wisconsin.

CFP semifinals: Clemson over Notre Dame; Ohio State over Alabama.

CFP final: Clemson over Ohio State.

