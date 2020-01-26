2020 Australian Open Day 7: Coco Gauff falls, Djokovic cruises, Federer and Barty advance into quarters

Another remarkable Grand Slam run for Coco Guaff has come to an end. (Speed Media/via Getty Images)

Another remarkable debut at a Grand Slam event has come to an end for Coco Gauff.

The 15-year-old followed up her trip to the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open with a fourth-round effort at the Australian Open. But it concluded on Sunday in Melbourne at the hands of fellow American and No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin, who advanced to the quarterfinals of a major for the first time with a 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gauff, who vanquished two-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, opened strong with a 4-2 lead en route to taking the opening set.

Kenin cruises after breaking Gauff in 2nd

Kenin broke Gauff in the third game of the second set and controlled the match from there, winning the set 6-3 before sweeping the decisive third set.

She was overcome with emotion at the career milestone.

Kenin advances to the quarterfinals to take on Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who defeated No. 27-seed Wang Qiang, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 later in the day. Jabeur’s victory ends Wang’s run after she upset Serena Williams in the third round.

Gauff exits with an impressive run that included wins over Osaka and Venus Williams.

Djokovic advances in straight sets

On the men’s side, No. 2 seed and tournament favorite Novak Djokovic advanced with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman.

He advances to the quarterfinals to face 2016 Wimbledon runner-up and No. 32 seed Milos Raonic, who defeated Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Story continues

Federer reaches 15th quarterfinal

Federer struggled at the onset against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, but bounced to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinal of the Australian Open for a record 15th time.

The 38-year old was two points away from losing to John Millman in the third round and said the long games may have played a role. Via Reuters:

"The morning after Johnny's match and this morning I lay in bed for an hour thinking, 'when are we going to stand up? Okay 1-2-3, huh, and how do I feel?" he laughed, referring to his 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) win over Millman. "I was able to recover; I'm sure I'm going to feel better every day that goes by after that match."

The third-seeded Federer will play American Tennys Sandgren, who advanced by defeating No. 12 seed Fabio Fognini 7-6(7-5), 7-5, 6-7(7-2), 6-4.

Australian Barty returns to quarterfinal

The native Australian and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is back in the quarterfinals, defeating No. 18 seed Alison Riske, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. Riske defeated Barty at this stage of Wimbledon and was had won both matches they played over the careers heading into the day.

Barty will get another shot at revenge against 2019 finalist Petra Kvitova. Kvitova won with ease 6-1, 6-4 when the two met at last year’s Australian Open. Though Barty has won all three matches since.

More from Yahoo Sports: