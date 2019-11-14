2019 Yahoo Daily Fantasy Week 11: Deebo a steal vs. Cardinals?

Week 11 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $10 entry fee and $20K to first place]

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With George Kittle out and Emmanuel Sanders questionable for the 49ers’ Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals, some of our experts think Deebo Samuel can continue to build on his last outing (8-112-0). Brian Hill, DJ Moore, and Noah Fant also appear as key values for many of our experts in Week 11:

Week 11 Expert daily lineup

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy !