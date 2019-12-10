2019 Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Texans-Titans, Bears-Packers loom over huge fantasy semifinal week

Fantasy managers will be hoping Deshaun Watson lights it up in a huge AFC South matchup. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Just as in Week 14 (the first round of the fantasy playoffs for many leagues), Week 15 arrives with a few marquee matchups that will pay dividends in both fantasy and reality.

Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Houston Texans — coming off a stunning loss to Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos — will be looking to solidify their reign at the top of the AFC South against Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and the scorching-hot Tennessee Titans.

The Chicago Bears, uplifted by improved recent play from Mitchell Trubisky, will travel to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in a huge NFC North matchup.

These games and more will all feature players whom fantasy managers looking for a championship will undoubtedly be counting on in the semifinals. See how they stack up in our experts’ rankings for Week 15:

