Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello returns for his senior season after finishing with the third-most passing touchdowns and the second-most 300-yard passing games in a season in Cardinal history last year. Watch the Cardinal look forward to 2019 during the "Inside Pac-12 Football Media Day: Stanford" show on Wednesday, July 24th at 10:15 a.m. PT/ 11:15 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad