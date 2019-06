Women's basketball star Kianna Ibis is Arizona State's female recipient of the 2018-19 Tom Hansen Medal. In her ASU career Ibis tallied 1,178 points, 563 rebounds, 101 steals and 58 blocks and finished ninth in career FGs with 494. She is also a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention and a two-time All-Pac-12 selection (2018 and 2019).

