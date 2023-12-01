2005 Big 12 Championship Game: Texas beats Colorado by 67 points

Throwback Thursday: The year was 2005, and the No. 2 Texas Longhorns were playing in hopes of earning their second Big 12 Championship and a trip to the BCS title game.

Despite not being ranked, the Colorado Buffaloes secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, where they faced off against the formidable Texas Longhorns. The game was highly anticipated, with fans and analysts alike wondering if the Buffaloes had what it takes to upset the Longhorns and claim the championship title.

Spoiler: they didn’t.

In the first half of the game between Texas and Colorado, the Longhorns outscored their opponents by 39 points, scoring 42-3 at halftime. Texas continued their impressive performance in the third quarter, adding another 28 points to their total. By the end of the third quarter, the Longhorns had scored a total of 70 points, while Colorado had still only scored three. It was a clear demonstration of Texas’ superior skills and dominance on the field.

Texas secured their second Big 12 Championship and upset the USC Trojans in the BCS National Championship game.

TBT – The Horns score 70 in the 2005 Big 12 Championship Game 🤘 pic.twitter.com/gButCmLOJ0 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 30, 2023

